Summer memories and a blondie

Brownies are arguably the perfect summer dessert. They are portable, can be served alone or with a scoop of ice cream and nearly everyone I know has their favorite recipe.
My husband, Paul, grew up eating blondies, a brownie I never heard of until we met. They are the most delicious, chewy peanut butter creation I have ever eaten.
To beat the heat of the scorching summer days in Widefield, Paul and his brothers swam the day away at a public pool. Afterwards, their Mom would take them to A&W for a frosty root beer.
On good days the ride home included a stop at Alma’s, a close family friend and the creator of the blondie recipe I am including. Smelling the brownies bake sends Paul right back to his youth and watching the smile on his face when he takes the first bite makes baking in the summer worth the effort.
Alma’s Blonde Brownies
Ingredients:
1 stick of butter, plus enough to grease the pan
1 cup of sugar
3 tablespoons of peanut butter (crunchy is the best)
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 cup all purpose flour
Prep:
Grease an 8x8 square pan (metal or glass works)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Melt the stick of butter in a small sauce pan, set aside
In a large bowl beat the sugar, peanut butter, eggs and vanilla. When creamy, add the flour. Beat until incorporated. Add the melted butter and beat until thoroughly mixed. Pour into pan and bake 30 minutes. Let cool completely before serving them. These are excellent with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream.
Chocolate cream cheese brownies (One of my favorites.)
Ingredients:
1 cup of butter (2 sticks) softened
3 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
2 cups sugar
3 eggs
1 teaspoon almond extract
1 cup all purpose flour
3/4 cup Hershey’s Special Dark cocoa powder
¼ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
3/4 cup chopped nuts (any variety will do, although black walnuts are so tasty)
Brownie frosting ingredients:
3 tablespoons butter softened
3 tablespoons Hershey’s Special Dark cocoa powder
1 1/3 cups powdered sugar
3/4 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon milk
1 tablespoon light corn syrup
Prep:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease the bottom of a 13X9 pan.
In a larger mixer bowl, beat butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs and almond, beat well.
In a separate bowl mix flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Gradually add to the butter mixture making sure the ingredients are well incorporated. Stir in nuts by hand.
Spread batter evenly in the prepared pan and bake 35 to 40 minutes. The brownies should just start to pull away from the sides of the pan. Cool completely on a wire rack.
While these are cooling prepare the frosting. In a small bowl, beat butter and coca until blended. Gradually add the powdered sugar and vanilla beating on low until well mixed. Add milk and corn syrup and beat until smooth and creamy. Add ½ teaspoon of milk at a time to achieve a good spreading consistency. Spread over cooled brownies and cut into bars.
Sometimes you just need a basic brownie recipe you can experiment with. Try adding crushed pretzels, York Peppermint Patties or substitute milk and cream with something like Bailey’s Irish Cream, Kaluha or Creme de Menthe for an adult treat.
Basic fudge brownie
Ingredients:
4 ounces of unsweetened baking chocolate broken into pieces
1½ sticks butter
2 cups sugar
3 eggs
1½ teaspoons vanilla
1 cup all purpose flour
1 cup chopped nuts (optional)
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 13X9 baking pan. In a microwave safe bowl melt the chocolate and butter on high for 1 to 2 minutes until the chocolate is melted and smooth when stirred. Add sugar and stir with a spoon until well blended. Add eggs and vanilla, mix well. Stir in flour and nuts (if desired) and mix well. Spread evenly in prepared pan and bake 30 to 35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool completely before cutting into bars.