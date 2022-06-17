Gas prices set record
According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas across the U.S. as of June 15 was $5.009 – a record high – with Salida area gas prices at $4.99, right at the average.
The previous high for a gallon of gas was set in 2008, in the midst of the global financial crisis when the national average hit $4.14.
A year ago, in June 2021, gas was selling for about $3.60 per gallon. Gas prices dipped to $1.94 per gallon in April 2020 when the coronavirus took hold across the country and world, and motorists cut back severely on travel.
As a result, oil producing countries globally cut production by some 10 million barrels, about 10 percent of production at the time.
Since then OPEC and other countries have not ramped up production to pre-virus levels, while consumers have returned to near normal pre-virus consumption, which accounts for one of the reasons for the recent spike in fossil fuel prices worldwide.
Another reported reason for the increase is disruptions to oil industry supplies and equipment. Like almost all consumer products, the virus impacted supply chains for trucks, pipe and other equipment used to drill and develop oil.
Then in February, Russia invaded Ukraine and the president banned Russian oil imports, a move supported by a majority of Americans, one more reason behind the gas price spike.
This combination has served to drive up oil and gasoline prices to record highs.
This week, President Joe Biden urged oil companies to ramp up refining, cut when consumer demand bottomed out two years ago, which would help meet demand and in theory tend to stabilize if not lower energy costs.
The president is also planning a trip to Saudi Arabia in coming weeks, in part to urge the Saudis to increase production.
While the administration is not solely responsible for skyrocketing gas prices, it has done little to encourage domestic oil production. Immediately after taking office, the president ordered a halt to the Keystone XL pipeline project, which would have piped Canadian crude to U.S. refineries.
In addition, the administration has not granted certain new oil leases, which would have prompted new exploration and drilling and, over time, tended to increase oil and gas supplies.
Experts say the cost of gas has not peaked, that $6 per gallon is not out of the question, and prices could continue at current rates for months or longer.
While asking OPEC to increase production to meet worldwide demands, the administration should also be encouraging U.S. production, including opening leases and working with the industry to increase domestic energy supplies to help meet current demand and stabilize if not lower gasoline and other energy costs.
FIBArk: We’re ready!
After two years of coronavirus warnings and restrictions, Salida is celebrating FIBArk, with a carnival, traditional parade and Hooligan Race, and with all competitive land and water events for which the weekend has become famous.
And we have to say, the community is ready – ready to celebrate as in past years, ready to get back to some sense of normality, ready to get reacquainted with friends and family, ready to enjoy the weekend and all its festivities once again.
The last “traditional” FIBArk was 2019, and that seems a distant memory today, more like the distant past, though it was just a couple of years back.
By no means is COVID-19 over. We’ve seen recent outbreaks, which says take precautions.
But enjoy FIBArk’s return and all the fun it brings and means, to locals, to visitors, to participants, to all feeling the weekend’s good vibes once again.
— MJB