A visionary and leader
It’s rare that one person could have the influence and make the community contributions that Charlie Forster had and made.
Over 35 years in the county, his efforts included:
• Establishing Salida Enterprise for Economic Development when he first moved here in 1985;
• Leading the 1986 effort to purchase the Salida SteamPlant, persuading 40 business leaders to commit to $1,000 over 10 years;
• Assisting with the development of the Coors Boat Ramp at the site of the D&RG bridge;
• Assisting with the relocation of the county fair to Poncha Springs and rebranding the fair as the “New Olde-Fashioned Chaffee County Fair;”
• Assisting with creation of the Salida Improvement District, replacing downtown sidewalks, installing period street lights and street paving in the late 1980s-early 1990s;
• Helping to locate Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area headquarters to Salida in the early 1990s, negotiating a land swap and convincing state officials the offices needed to be in Salida;
• Co-chairing surgical center fundraising for Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, then located on First Street.
• Serving on the Salida Hospital District board from 1996-2004, changing management, paving the way for a new facility;
• Serving on the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation for 16 years, raising funds to offset costs of the new hospital;
• Serving on Colorado Mountain College Foundation, leading fundraising efforts for the building at Buena Vista Airport;
• Serving 12 years on the El Pomar Central Peaks Regional Council, helping to direct grants to Chaffee, Park, Fremont and Custer counties;
• Serving on the El Pomar Board of Trustees, responsible for oversight of millions of dollars in grants made annually statewide;
• Leading the effort to create Chaffee County Economic Development Corp.;
• Serving a third four-year term on the Salida Hospital District board from 2012-16; and
• Using his banking connections to secure funding for Buena Vista Commons, a 48-unit low income housing project.
He was a strong supporter of the county’s Boys and Girls clubs, Salida Aspen Concerts and many other civic programs and organizations.
Knowing his time was short after a 16-year cancer battle, a few weeks ago he said, “It’s not how long you live. The number of days you live are way less important than the way you lived.”
The way Charlie Forster lived was to always be mindful of his community. The way he lived was to look at the community and what might be needed to make it better, stronger, healthier.
When Charlie, Connie and Becky Forster first came to the county in 1985, the Upper Arkansas was mired in a deep economic depression from the loss of 3,000 mining jobs.
Rather than dwell on a “woe is me” attitude, however, he saw the possible. In 10 years, the SteamPlant became a theater, boaters were using the new boat ramp, the fairgrounds had moved to Poncha, Salida property owners had completed downtown improvements and the AHRA was opening its office at Sackett and G, all thanks to his involvement, vision and leadership.
Over the next 25 years he continued his community betterment efforts. It was just the way he lived.
Just a month ago he said, “I’ve lived a blessed life ... It’s rewarding to look back to see the impact of things I had a little something to do with, knowing that things are a little better because of my contribution.”
Charlie Forster rest in peace. The impact of things he “had a little something to do with” add up to a community that is far, far more than just a little better thanks to those contributions.
— MJB