This year’s Salida Bike Fest is back and follows best practices for COVID-19.
We’ve modified this year’s event to fit the needs of the time and are offering the Banana Belt Mountain Bike Race, The Monarch Crest Crank, and Bike Decorating for kids at the Saturday morning Farmer’s Market in Alpine Park.
The Banana Belt Mountain Bike Race is undergoing a massive change this year for a few reasons.
The course is being altered due to erosion caused by the Decker Fire and subsequent flooding of the traditional course.
We are doing social distance starts, as well as, taking other precautions related to making sure that the event stays compliant with Public Health orders.
Registration for the Banana Belt Mountain Bike Race is now open.
Find the ticket link on our facebook event “Banana Belt Mountain Bike Race & Salida Bike Fest 2020.”
Registrations are set in 20-minute increments. Register for the start time that is most convenient for you.
Start times will be first come first serve with the first riders to arrive going first during their time slot.
Starts will be separated by 1 minute to keep participants socially distanced.
Kids Bike Decorating will take place at the Salida Farmers Market from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
Each decorator will be provided with a free box of decorating supplies and will be asked to find a socially distanced place in the park to decorate their bikes.
At 11:30 a.m., participants will be invited to join a bike parade around town with their newly decorated bikes lead by the Salida Police Department.
Sara Law is the recreation supervisor for Salida Parks and Recreation.