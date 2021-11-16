When I was growing up, my grandmother Lesta Smith always cooked the Thanksgiving turkey for the family. When we were little nearly 30 people showed up for dinner – all the cousins we saw once a year, aunts and uncles we didn’t recognize and the oddball guest who had nowhere else to go.
Games were played, football was watched and a ton of appetizers were consumed while the turkey was roasted to perfection. My mom and I loved to do the relish trays, at least that was what Grandma was told. Mom and I were really after the black olives. We only ate them during the holiday, but we would polish off a can before the celery was stuffed and the deviled eggs prepped.
Grandma always asked where all the olives were before letting out a long sigh and heading to the pantry for the “spare can” with a smug little smile. I still prefer to sneak my olives to this day.
If you are wanting to do something a little fancier than olives and eggs, you might consider trying one of these appetizers this year. These will also work well for Christmas and New Year.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp Cocktail is standard fare for many holiday parties, but with a little work you can elevate this appetizer from the prepackaged shrimp and sauce sold at the grocery store to something your guests will remember and talk about for some time to come. This recipe serves eight, but can easily be doubled or halved according to your needs.
Ingredients:
1 cup ketchup
¼ cup prepared horseradish
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon Tabasco sauce
2 tablespoons applesauce
1 teaspoon lemon zest
2 pounds jumbo shrimp, shells on
1 lemon halved, 1 lemon for slices
Prep:
At least 2 hours before you plan to serve the shrimp cocktail, poach the shrimp. Begin by filling a large stock pot with water. Squeeze juice of the lemon halves into the pot and then add lemon halves to the pot. Bring the pot of water to a boil, then turn heat down so water is simmering. Add shrimp, washed with shells on, to the pot, cover and simmer 4 minutes. At 4 minutes, check shrimp for doneness. If they are bright pink and firm, immediately turn heat off. Cover pot again and let it stand 2 minutes. Drain shrimp. Once they are cool enough to handle, shell and devein them. Chill 2 hours before serving.
For sauce, mix everything except the shrimp and lemon until sauce is smooth. Serve with the poached shrimp and lemon wedges.
Cream Cheese Ball
with Bacon, Green
Onions and Pecans
This easy Cream Cheese Ball with Bacon, Green Onions and Pecans takes just 10 minutes to prep and is a pretty appetizer that looks as good as it tastes.
Ingredients:
16 ounces cream cheese, softened
¾ cup mild cheddar cheese, shredded
¾ cup bacon bits; don’t use the pre-packaged bacon bits, make your own
¼ cup green onions, chopped; make sure to use the green parts
1¼ cup pecans, chopped
Prep:
Whip cream cheese and cheddar cheese together in a high-powered blender, stand mixer with a paddle attachment or food processor until well blended. Form cheese into a ball, wrap tightly in plastic and refrigerate 1 to 2 hours or until firm.
In a medium bowl, stir together bacon bits, green onions and pecans. Roll cheese ball in the mixture, pressing the bacon, onions and nuts gently into the cheese ball. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Swedish Meatballs
Swedish Meatballs take a bit of work but are great for an appetizer as well as a meal. Serve with toothpicks if you are serving finger food or with some buttered egg noodles if serving a more substantial appetizer selection. Gently warmed with spices and covered in a creamy sauce, these are sure to be a hit with your family and guests.
Meatball Ingredients:
1 pound ground beef
1 pound ground pork
¼ cup flat leaf parsley, minced
½ teaspoon ground allspice
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
¾ cup yellow onion, grated
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground
4 cloves garlic, minced
¾ cup panko bread crumbs
2 eggs
2 tablespoons olive oil
Gravy Ingredients:
½ cup butter
½ cup flour
4 cups beef broth
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
¼ teaspoon ground allspice
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 cup heavy cream
Prep:
In a large bowl, mix beef, pork, parsley, allspice, nutmeg, onion, salt, pepper, garlic, bread crumbs and eggs with your hands until well combined. Using a tablespoon or cookie scoop, measure out roughly 35 1½-inch meatballs. In a large pan, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. When oil is shimmering add half the meatballs and cook until browned on all sides. This takes about 5 minutes. Do the same with remaining meatballs. Set aside.
When all meatballs are browned, pour off excess grease from the pan. Lower heat to medium and add butter to the pan. When butter begins to bubble, sprinkle in flour and cook for 1 minute. Add beef broth to the pan a little at a time, stirring constantly. Whisk gravy until broth is fully incorporated. Add salt, pepper, lemon juice, allspice and nutmeg. Whisk until combined, then slowly add cream. Once gravy begins to simmer, add meatballs back to the pan.
Simmer until gravy has thickened and meatballs are cooked through, about 8 to 10 minutes. To serve warm, add to a slow cooker set on low.