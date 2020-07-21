One thing I have always enjoyed doing is trying to replicate my favorite restaurant recipes at home.
As I have gotten better in the kitchen I have had more success. Occasionally I even end up with something I like better.
Paul enjoys this too and is quite good at it. He is better at picking up the more subtle spices used in the restaurant versions and is a wizard with sauces. I do really well with desserts and love adding something unexpected.
We are still trying to figure out Frank Grimo’s chicken rollatini, but are more than happy to keep going back for this dish until we do. Another chicken dish I always enjoy is Applebee’s oriental chicken salad. This salad is perfect on a hot summer night.
Oriental chicken salad
3 tablespoons honey
1½ tablespoons white vinegar
4 teaspoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon dijon mustard
1/8 teaspoon sesame oil
Salad
2 to 4 cups of oil for frying
1 egg
½ cup milk
½ cup panko bread crumbs
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 skinless, boneless chicken breast, pounded evenly
3 cups chopped romaine lettuce
1 cup chopped red cabbage
1 cup chopped napa cabbage
½ large carrot julienned
1 green onion sliced, using both green and white parts
1 tablespoon sliced toasted almonds
1/3 cup chow mein noodles
Whisk together all the dressing ingredients well in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate.
Preheat the oil over medium heat to 350 degrees in a deep fryer or large cast iron skillet. If using a skillet the oil should be ½ inch deep.
In a small bowl, beat the egg, add the milk and mix well.
In another bowl, combine the breadcrumbs with the flour, salt and pepper.
Cut the chicken breast into 5 long strips. Dip each strip of chicken into the egg mixture and then the flour mixture making sure each piece is completely coated.
Fry each piece of chicken about 5 minutes or until the coating is golden brown. Set on a paper towel to drain and cool.
Prepare the salad by mixing the romaine, cabbages and carrot. Sprinkle the green onion on top of the salad. Sprinkle the almonds and then the lo mein noodles.
Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces and pile on top of the salad. Stir the dressing one more time and serve on the side.
Olive Garden’s pasta fagioli
1 pound ground beef
1 small onion, diced
1 large carrot, julienned
3 celery stalks,chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 14.5 ounce cans of plain diced tomatoes
1 15 ounce can of red kidney beans with liquid
1 15 ounce can of white beans with liquid
1 15 ounce can of tomato sauce
1 12 ounce can of V-8 juice
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon dried basil
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon thyme
½ pound ditali pasta.
Brown the ground beef in a large sauce pot until no longer pink. Drain off most of the fat. Add onion, celery, carrot and garlic and saute for 10 minutes. Add remaining ingredients, except the pasta, and simmer for 1 hour. About 50 minutes into the simmering cook the pasta in another pot until al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain when done.
Add pasta to the soup and cook another 10 minutes. Serve with a salad or garlic bread.
Peach crisp
Take advantage of all the fresh peaches in season right now to make a tasty, light dessert. Peach crisp is one of my husband’s favorite ways to eat fruit. This recipe is quick and easy and goes well with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream.
4 to 5 cups peeled, pitted and sliced peaches
2/3 cup brown sugar
½ cup flour
½ quick oatmeal. (Instant and steel cut do not work well)
1/3 cup butter softened.
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon nutmeg
Butter a 8x8 baking dish or glass pie plate. Arrange peaches in the dish. Mix all other ingredients in a small bowl until well combined. Sprinkle mixture on top of the peaches. Bake 30 minutes at 375 degrees.