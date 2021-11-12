Coronavirus surging
Coronavirus cases are surging, in Colorado and in Chaffee County.
The state reportedly ranks third in incidence of the virus per capita, up from fifth just 10 days earlier. In just one day, the number of cases in Colorado jumped by 3,975, from 138,427 to 142,402 as of Thursday afternoon. The totals represent cases since the pandemic began in February 2020.
In Chaffee County the county public health dashboard reported 27 new cases on Thursday, eight cases Wednesday and 36 on Tuesday.
Andrea Carlstrom, county public health director, said these are record numbers of cases. In fact the total for Tuesday – 36 – is more than the number of cases recorded over the entire months of July, August and September 2020 when 33, 19 and 30 cases were reported respectively.
In just 11 days of November, Chaffee County is reporting 208 cases. The county is certain to break the previous monthly high for number of cases – 258 – set in December 2020.
Of county cases over the past three weeks, about 25 percent are among school-age kids. Ms. Carlstrom said the virus appears to be spreading from other unvaccinated family members rather than from in-school transmission.
Of the county’s eligible population of 16,235, the health department notes that 12,125 or 75 percent of residents are up to date with their vaccinations and 836 are awaiting their second dose.
What’s significant of virus numbers is that the overwhelming number of cases are coming from among those who are not yet vaccinated.
Since February and through Nov. 11, the county has recorded 1,209 virus cases with 203 breakthrough cases – just under 17 percent – where those vaccinated became infected.
Of the 90 cases recorded in the county this week, from Monday-Thursday, just four were breakthroughs where people who had been vaccinated tested positive for the virus.
And further, those who are vaccinated and who do become infected are much less likely to see severe symptoms and much less likely to be hospitalized than those not vaccinated.
The message from these numbers is clear. Those who are vaccinated are much less likely to contract the virus and less likely to see severe symptoms.
To combat the current surge, health officials strongly recommend wearing a mask – again –when indoors in public buildings.
A big part of the reason for the surge in cases is because, where in months past face masks were mandatory in public buildings, most people stopped wearing face coverings when the state order was lifted in May for those who had been vaccinated.
It should be noted that the mask order was left in place for those who had not been vaccinated, but once the governor’s order was issued, everyone largely stopped wearing masks.
As Ms. Carlstrom states, it’s time to return to earlier practices, whether vaccinated or not:
• Wear masks when indoors in public places;
• Avoid crowds;
• Get vaccinated and get the booster;
• Get tested if symptoms develop; and
• Stay home if sick.
As recent numbers indicate, the pandemic is far from over. It’s time – again – to take precautions.
Vaccines for kids
A smaller dose of vaccine has been approved for kids 5-11. Clinics are scheduled for today at Longfellow Elementary in Salida from 9 a.m.-noon and Monday, Nov. 15, from 3-6 p.m. at the former CMC Building off CR 319. Registration is required: go to www.chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com.
Vaccinating kids will help keep youngsters healthy and help reduce the number of virus cases.
— MJB