City administrator’s actions raise questions
The arrest in Salida of City Attorney Nina Williams on driving under the influence of alcohol charges with Drew Nelson, city administrator, a passenger in the vehicle, presents serious issues for Mayor Dan Shore and the city council.
Ms. Williams, a partner in the Denver law firm Wilson Williams LLP, pleaded guilty in County Court to a charge of driving while ability impaired.
Body camera footage of the Jan. 17 arrest in the 200 block of G Street show officer Katherine Sigala administering sobriety tests to Ms. Williams and asking her questions and footage taken by Sgt. Nick Tolsma in a discussion with Mr. Nelson.
In viewing the videos it’s fairly clear that Ms. Williams is impaired. She has difficulty answering questions or making decisions relating to questions asked.
From the video, it’s not clear whether or not Mr. Nelson had been drinking, whether or not he was under the influence or impaired when the police stop was made.
However, if he had not been drinking that night, why would he have allowed an obviously impaired Ms. Williams to drive?
In the footage, Mr. Nelson asks Sgt. Tolsma 10 times different versions of what can be done relating to what was happening to Ms. Williams, basically what could be done to keep her out of custody.
Sgt. Tolsma answers essentially the same way each time, that he can’t, that officers cannot treat anyone differently.
If he had not been drinking and was not impaired, why did Mr. Nelson ask essentially the same question 10 times, getting the same answer each time?
With the 10 similar questions, was Mr. Nelson attempting to influence a city police officer?
Mr. Nelson has served as city administrator since October 2018. Earlier that year he had resigned from a similar position in Winter Park after he had been charged with felony menacing-domestic violence, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment in an incident in which he admitted he had been drinking. In court, he pleaded guilty to the weapons charge and the other charges were dropped.
When he applied for the Salida administrator post, he told city officials of his arrest earlier that year. The council voted 4-0 to hire him for the position based on the work he had done, his accomplishments in Winter Park and that he was upfront with the council by informing them of his arrest.
The city council had scheduled Mr. Nelson’s annual performance review for April 5 but chose to postpone the executive session because the regular meeting had already gone on for nearly four hours. That review is now scheduled for April 19.
Mr. Nelson was not arrested nor was he charged with any offense following Ms. Williams’ arrest earlier this year.
However, his involvement in the Jan. 17 case, that he was a passenger in a vehicle driven by an obviously impaired city official, that he asked similar questions repeatedly of a city police officer only to get the same answer, that the repeated questions could be construed as attempting to influence a police officer, raises questions of Mr. Nelson’s judgment.
Has the city attorney’s driving while impaired and the city administrator’s involvement compromised the city’s credibility, with city employees, with city residents?
Because of the charges in January 2018 in Winter Park and his actions earlier this year in Salida, the council needs to be asking, is Mr. Nelson now a liability for the city?
While the council has scheduled an executive session to review Mr. Nelson’s job performance, officials should be giving a full public explanation of its considerations and actions taken regarding the city administrator and city attorney positions.
— MJB