The coronavirus: Just learn to live with it?
Since February 2020 when the first coronavirus illnesses were reported, Chaffee County has recorded 2,386 cases as of Monday.
What’s surprising is that well over half, a total of 1,524 or 64 percent, have been reported since February 2021, the start of the virus’ second year.
Equally surprising is that 434 of total county cases, or 18 percent, were recorded in just one month, in November, nearly two years after the county’s first pandemic cases.
Three weeks into December, cases have fallen off in the county to a total of 90. If the rate of infections continue as at present, the month’s total projects to 135, or about 31 percent of November.
Why the wild swings? Is the county approaching the so-called “herd immunity”?
In reality, officials no longer talk about herd immunity, which at one time was supposedly when 75-80 percent of the population was either vaccinated against the virus or had built up immunity because they had contracted the disease.
This may be because of the number of individuals who chose not to get vaccinated, or perhaps because of the emergence of variants, such as Omicron.
The percentage of breakthrough cases, where someone who has been vaccinated contracts the virus, has been averaging 15 to 17 percent in the county and about 20 percent across the state.
Just speculating, taking the state rate of 20 percent and applying it to the county, does this mean that if everyone in the county were vaccinated, instead of 1,500-plus, Chaffee would have totaled about 300 cases since February, when vaccinations became readily available?
Or would this number be even less because – just speculating again – it is primarily those not vaccinated who are spreading the virus?
State health officials reported in November that 80 percent of those hospitalized were not vaccinated, and the 20 percent who were vaccinated who contracted the virus and were hospitalized had underlying conditions, such as diabetes.
Gov. Jared Polis recently declared the coronavirus emergency over. He said by now anyone who wanted to get vaccinated had ample time and opportunity to do so, that those not vaccinated were making conscious decisions not to get the shots.
The governor’s statement may be premature, especially so with Omicron sweeping across many states. But it could also be a forewarning that the coronavirus is here for the long term, given the number of those still not vaccinated and new variants emerging.
The virus may be something we will have to learn to live with, at least for now, with its impacts on travel, meetings and gatherings, whether local, state or national, and everyday life – in some instances to take precautions where possible and in others to weigh risks and make choices.
Democracy’s Voices
This year some 97 Salida Middle School students submitted entries in the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Patriot’s Pen essay contest.
Lilyanne Beck won first, Lexi Hartman second and Avery Reeder third. Henry Palka, Nora Paschall, Creede Phillips and Pace DeLarne received honorable mention awards. All seven now advance to the district level.
The VFW recognized Amy Tressler, SMS English teacher, for her support of the program, turning out a record number of essays.
Araya Rodriguez, a Salida High School student, won this year’s local Voice of Democracy contest.
Congratulations to all VFW essay winners and special thanks to Ms. Tressler for her support.
— MJB