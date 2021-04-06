If you are like many people, you probably served ham as part of your Easter brunch or dinner. The bad news, for Paul and me, is that we always end up with too much left-over ham. The good news? There are many ways to reuse that ham and it does freeze well for up to 3 months.
Ham sandwiches and ham and cheese omelets are wonderful but, after a while the thought of eating the same thing again becomes unbearable. A little bit of ham, like turkey, goes a long way.
One of my favorite cold-weather dishes is also a childhood favorite that my Mom made for us. Scalloped Potatoes and Ham is great for a dinner any night of the week but is also really good for breakfast.
Scalloped Potatoes and Ham
Ingredients:
2 pounds potatoes, about 6 medium
6 tablespoons butter, divided and half cubed
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
2½ cups milk
1 small onion, finely diced, about ¼ cup
1½- 2 cups cubed ham
Cheese (Velveeta or Cheese Whiz works best)
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Scrub potato skins, removing any eyes. Cut into thin enough slices to measure 4 cups. A mandolin is especially helpful here, but if you don’t have one just make sure your slices are cut the same thickness.
Heat 3 tablespoon of butter in a small Dutch oven or large saucepan over low heat until melted. Stir in the flour, salt and pepper. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until the mixture is smooth and bubbly. Slowly add the milk, stirring constantly. Heat to boiling and cook 1 more minute. The sauce should be thick enough to coat the back of the spoon you are stirring it with. If not cook in 1-minute increments until it reaches the desired consistency.
Lightly grease a 13 x 9 casserole pan or dish. Ladle enough of the white sauce in the pan to just cover the bottom. Spread the potatoes in three layers, topping each of the first two layers with ½ of the onion, ½ the ham and 1/3 of the sauce. Dot with a third of the remaining butter and 8-12 dollops of cheese sauce randomly across the potatoes. For the last layer, top with the remaining potatoes and sauce. Dot with the last of the butter and another 8-12 dollops of the cheese sauce. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 60 minutes longer. Let stand 5-10 minutes before serving.
This is pretty much a stand-alone dish, but peas or green beans are a great side for this if serving for dinner. An egg works well for breakfast.
Ham and Corn Fritters
Ham and Corn Fritters can be eaten for any meal and are good when you have just a little left-over ham to use up.
Ingredients:
1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
¾ teaspoon salt
¾ teaspoon paprika
2 eggs, separated
½ cup milk
½ cup canned cream-style corn
¾ cup minced ham
2 tablespoons dried minced onion
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced, or 3/4 tablespoon dried parsley
3 inches vegetable oil
Prep:
Whisk flour, baking powder, salt and paprika together in a medium bowl until well blended.
In another medium bowl, whisk together 2 egg yolks, milk and the creamed corn until well blended. Pour the wet ingredients over the dry and whisk until barely blended, leaving the batter lumpy. Fold in the ham, onion and parsley.
Beat the 2 egg whites until stiff but not dry. Fold the egg whites into the batter. Heat oil in a heavy 10-inch pot to 365 degrees. Drop 3-tablespoon dollops of the batter, a few at a time, and fry until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain on a rack or a paper towel covered platter.
Creamy Ham and Vegetable Stew
Creamy Ham and Vegetable Stew uses canned soup and processed cheese, like that used in the scalloped potatoes recipe, to provide this stew with a velvety texture. Start to finish, it only takes 35 minutes to prepare this stew, making it a good worknight dinner. Serve it with toasted slices of rye or pumpernickel bread.
Ingredients:
1½ cups water
2 carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 medium potato, peeled and diced, about 1 cup
1 medium onion, cut into small chunks
1 cup frozen peas
1 cup cubed ham
1 10½-ounce can cream of celery soup
4 ounces processed cheese, Velveeta or Cheese Whiz
In a large saucepan, combine the water, carrots, potato and onion. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat, cover and simmer, covered, for 10 minutes. Add peas and ham. Return to a boil, reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 5 minutes. Stir in soup and the processed cheese. Cook, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 5 minutes.
Note: To keep your soups and stew warm longer on cold evenings, rinse the bowls under hot tap water right before you are ready to serve dinner. Dry thoroughly and fill with soup or stew.