Did you costume your dog for Halloween? Do you have an adorable doggy outfit ready for Thanksgiving?
Donning our pooches in cute attire now happens year round. In 2017, $15.11 billion was spent on pet clothes, collars and leashes. That staggering amount continues to rise.
We humans are having fun, but how do our beloved pups feel? Are we harming them?
Veterinarians and dog behaviorists answer by saying, it depends on the dog.
It is not OK if your dog drops his tail between his legs, starts panting, biting or snapping, does not move, whines or whimpers, chews on the costume or tries to rub it off on the floor. Your dog is not happy. You are stressing him and that is harmful.
It is OK if your dog happily jumps around, acts silly and wags his tail. He likes the attention and is delighted to please you and make you smile. Just remember dogs are not “designed” to wear clothes, so do not overdo the costumes. Make it an occasional activity.
Be certain the outfit does not rub nor irritate and is not too tight nor restrictive. Your furry friend still needs to move and function normally. Be certain there is no part that could be chewed or ingested. Only leave the costume on a short time and watch your dog while he wears it. Be sure he does not overheat.
While costumes are optional, sweaters are a necessity for some dogs. When outside temperatures drop, short-haired, small and light-bodied breeds need an extra layer of protection. Old or infirm dogs may also need some help to tolerate the cold.
The American Kennel Club offers advice in choosing the right sweater or coat for your dog.
Wool is very warm but may be scratchy and require hand washing. Acrylic and wool blends provide ample insulation and are also soft and easy to care for.
Measure your dog carefully to get the right fit. Measure around the neck, the deepest part of the chest and length from neck to tail. Be certain leg openings are not constrictive, allowing for freedom of movement.
Look for a sweater that is easy to get on and off, and be certain there is nothing your dog can chew off.
You can be creative with color and style. You can even make seasonal selections that “costume” your dog for the upcoming holidays.
Dress your doggy for fun if he likes it. Dress your best friend in a coat or a sweater if he needs an extra layer to tolerate the outdoor cold. Have fun, stay warm, snuggle and love for happy holidays this winter.
Judy Hamontre is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.