There are so many wonderful dog books out there for reading and buying and giving as gifts to your dog-loving family and friends that it’s difficult to choose which few to include in this article.
I’ll simply write about the ones that appeal to me most.
“Piglet: the Unexpected Story of a Deaf, Blind Pink Puppy” by Melissa Shapiro, DVM.
Piglet slightly resembles a baby pig. At only two pounds she was rescued from a hoarding situation by the author and was being fostered by her until ready to be adopted.
At six pounds and ready for adoption, Shapiro couldn’t part with her and she joined six other rescued dogs in her family’s household. Sounds like a winner of a book.
“A Dog’s Perfect Christmas,” by W. Bruce Cameron of “A Dog’s Purpose” fame is next on list. I just finished it and enjoyed it thoroughly.
It is not as dog-centric as his 2013 novel “A Dog’s Christmas” but just as engaging. A family split over so many issues come together and the dogs are witnesses to the transformation.
“Diary of a Dumpster Dog: A True Story,” by Beverly Keil sounds very interesting.
Beverly is a cat lover who has never had a dog but finds ten hours-old puppies in a dumpster.
She keeps one and the others are at a shelter being cared for.
He is named Bandit. I may have to get a copy to see how the other nine pups did.
Children and adults will enjoy this and the color photos are said to be adorable. Keil volunteers at an animal shelter.
“As the Stars Fall,” by Steve N. Lee is told from the dog’s point of view.
It’s new and one reviewer gave it five stars because “… it just plain grips you; it will elicit every possible emotion.”
A young girl rescues an injured dog who through his own “words” tells how he came to overcome his distrust of humans and how he helped his girl with her problems.
“Mercy Watson: Something This Way Wonky Comes” by Kate DiCamillo is the first in a series of Mercy Watson stories for young children.
“My Old Dog” by Linda Coffey is the story of rescued senior pets with a surprising and gratifying zest for a second life.
I loved these stories and their accompanying photos and if you have a senior dog, you will, too.
“Once a Wolf: The Science Behind Our Dogs’ Astonishing Genetic Evolution,” by Bryan Sykes is the fascinating story of the science behind our dogs’ astonishing genetic evolution. I admit to being a wolf devotee and recommend this highly.
“A Thousand Lifetimes,” by Maria Reich is for those who enjoy reading about telepathic communication via a professional animal communicator.
Celeste is a dog plagued with ailments that she communicated to her rescuer Maria Reich.
It’s written from the dog’s and Maria’s point of view.
I have it on my list of books to locate either buying or through the library.
Probably most of us wish we could talk to our dogs and have talk back to let us know how their lives are going or need changes.
I’ve run out of space but not out of suggestions. It might prove to be a long winter indoors and I’m so pleased there are lots of dog books to get us through. Enjoy.
“Judy Lore is a member of the Salida Dog Club.”