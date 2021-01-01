‘Don’t make a point; make a difference’
For eight years, Jim Wilson has served as Colorado House District 60 State Representative.
During his service at the State Capitol Rep. Wilson has sponsored legislation that made a difference to district residents as well as all Coloradans.
Bills Rep. Wilson sponsored included:
• Treatment for opioids and substance abuse, providing funding for rural treatment centers; locally Solvista Health received a $700,000 grant through the program.
• Continuing the Child Care Contribution Tax Credit, which benefited organizations including Boys and Girls Clubs.
• The “Wendell Pryor Bill,” which allowed for studies and use of unmanned aerial systems in various applications.
As a former teacher and superintendent, Rep. Wilson worked tirelessly on behalf of education.
His Manufacturing and Careers Pathway bill opened the door to apprenticeships and school-to-business partnerships. Another bill provided for identification and interventions for students with dyslexia
For six years he sponsored legislation to get funding for all-day kindergarten across all of Colorado. His determination paid off in a bill Gov. Polis signed in Salida in Rep. Wilson’s honor. The governor also proclaimed June 3 as “Full-Day Kindergarten Day,” naming Rep. Wilson in the declaration.
As a Republican in a Democratic-controlled legislature, that he was able to get these bills passed is a testament to the respect other legislators and the governor gave Rep. Wilson.
There’s not a lot of love lost between the parties. In proposing bills he said he was told, “The bottom line is we really don’t need you.”
Through his persistent efforts, however, his expertise and knowledge about education and his background on rural issues were recognized.
Growing up on a farm in Kansas, Rep. Wilson had real life experience on rural concerns, what he calls “from the ground-up perspective” on rural life.
But just as important as the experience is that he was able to express and get the rural message across to other legislators. That they listened is an indication of the respect they have for him.
In a time of division across the state and nation, Rep. Wilson was that rare legislator who sought to bridge the divide. “I strived to be a statesman, not a politician,” he said. In fact, good legislation is good legislation, regardless of political affiliation.
The sign he kept in his office said, “Don’t make a point, make a difference.”
His message to others but particularly young folks is worth repeating: “Don’t underestimate what you aspire to do. Don’t be surprised when opportunity knocks on the door. You can do more than what you think you are capable of doing.”
Thank you, Jim Wilson, for your service, for the message expressed in word and example.
A brighter Christmas
Thanks to all those who made a point of decorating their homes for Christmas, sharing the spirit of the season.
The home of Dr. Bruce and Dovie Gross off CR 140 west of Salida has become an annual stop for many folks making the rounds to view Christmas lights. The elaborate decorations are set to music and available on radio.
This year, Kristan and Mark Haver recreated a holiday scene from a photo at the former Horace Frantz home on the property of Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery, adjacent to Frantz Lake, setting up a large, beautifully decorated tree and “borrowing” dogs and a friends’ son to add authenticity. The scene takes viewers back in history.
Again, thanks to all for making this Christmas cheery and bright.
– MJB