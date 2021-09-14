by Joel Atkins
Salida Regional Library
Salida Regional Library is in full swing providing an assortment of activities and take-home craft kits for kids this fall.
You may call the library at 719-539-4826 before the programs take place to see if signing up is required.
Middle School Tuesday Trivia begins from 4:15-5 p.m. Sept. 14 and will be on the second and fourth Tuesdays each month. Get a team of three or four together or just show up and teams will be put together. Make sure to bring your masks.
Salida Regional Library has some new programs for kids we are excited to introduce in September. Build-A-Fort Fridays, learning how to build forts using various materials, will be on the first Friday of each month for ages 8-13. The first one was Sept. 3 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Tutu Tuesdays begin from 9:30-10 a.m. Sept. 14 and will continue every second Tuesday. Tutu Tuesdays are for ages 2-6 and include a story and dancing time for children.
Throwback Thursdays will take place the third Thursday of the month beginning Sept. 16. This program is geared for ages 5-12 from 4-5 p.m. and will involve reading a story or excerpt about people and events in history and discussing what it might mean in present time.
Self-Care Sundays will begin 3-3:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and take place every Sunday. The focus will be on teaching and reviewing self-care skills for ages 3 and older.
Salida Regional Library will host a special event for family, friends and neighbors who care for children ages 2 and older. It will take place from 10-11 a.m. Sept. 24 and offer nostalgic board and card games for all to play, along with food, fun and good conversations. This will be one of the early literacy activities the library will be offering as part of Growing Readers Together.
Make sure you check out our Salida Regional Library website or our Facebook page for all of our new and exciting activities and crafts. Don’t miss out!
Joel Atkins is children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.