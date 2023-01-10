Capitol drama brings possible U.S. benefits
It took 15 votes at the U.S. Capitol but, finally, in the wee hours of Saturday morning, Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from central California, was elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The extended voting would not have happened if the election “Red Wave” had actually taken place in November. But because Republicans have a mere four-vote majority, conservatives were able to use their small voting block of less than 5 percent of 435 House seats to get concessions.
Liberals point with no small degree of self-righteous satisfaction at the discord among Republicans, at Rep. McCarthy who they say sold his soul to get the House gavel, and at far-right conservatives who forced the votes.
But in this exercise in democracy American citizens may, just may, benefit from last week’s Washington, D.C., drama.
News reports say concessions conservative Republicans – including Colorado’s 3rd District Rep. Lauren Boebert, who narrowly won re-election in November – wrung out of their holdout include that any member can call for a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair, making it easier to trigger a no-confidence vote of the speaker.
Other reported so-called concessions include:
• Holding votes on a balanced budget amendment, congressional term limits and border security, key conservative issues.
• That bills raising the nation’s debt ceiling must be paired with spending cuts, which could set off battles with Senate Democrats who would likely oppose spending cut demands.
• That a mainstream GOP Super PAC will not get involved in open Republican primaries in safe districts, in theory giving conservatives a better shot at winning seats.
• Where in recent years Congress passed huge “omnibus” spending packages, which often include pet projects such as funding bridges to nowhere, require that appropriation bills be voted on individually.
• Giving greater conservative representation on key, powerful House committees.
• Capping discretionary spending at fiscal 2022 levels, which given inflation’s impact would amount to lower spending amounts for federal programs including defense, education and others.
• Allowing 72 hours for representatives to review bills before House floor votes are held.
• Giving House members greater ability to offer amendments as bills are debated.
• Creating a House committee to probe the “weaponization” of the federal government.
• Restoring the Holman rule, which can be used to reduce government officials’ salaries.
Some of these “concessions” will not take place automatically. Senate Democrats and the White House have something to say, obviously, about what passes as legislation.
But they do appear at least to some degree to make sense, that they will give American voters greater insight into the passage of bills and what’s in them, which is what the Founders intended when they created the republic and its three branches of government.
Which is a good thing.
CPW clarification
In this space on Jan. 6, we said the Keep Colorado Wild pass would provide access to state wildlife areas. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the pass is only good for access to state parks, including Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, but not for state wildlife areas, such as Frantz or Sands lakes near Salida.
— MJB