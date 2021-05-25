Summer on horizon
Memorial Day weekend is still a few days ahead and with it the “official” start of summer.
But Monday’s sunny weather and temperatures in the 70s brought out signs that summer’s arrived.
For starters, flows on the Arkansas are rising, up from 415 cubic feet per second on Thursday to 534 cfs Sunday. Even at the relatively low river flow, lagging somewhat because of cool weather of recent weeks, the first rafters are floating through Salida. And kayakers are playing in the eddies below and above the F Street bridge.
Though Arkansas basin snow levels are below average, cool and wet May weather means that there’s been little snowmelt through the month. The result is while snowpack is down compared to average, runoff is off to a slow start, which will help keep river levels at moderate levels longer into summer, which is good news for raft outfitters.
Monday morning, the city closed two blocks of F Street, from Second to First and from First to Sackett. A number of businesses were busy putting up street features, taking advantage of the closure and the start of pedestrian and bike traffic down the street, or make that Salida’s mall.
In response to comments from upper F Street merchants earlier this month, the city council will be considering extending the downtown concept another block, between Second and Third streets, at its June 7 work session.
Indications are it will be a busy visitor season. Last summer’s coronavirus closures and virus case counts caused many families to change traditional vacations and weekend outings.
This summer, with about half the population vaccinated, restrictions being lifted and mask mandate changes, some are saying visitors will return to more traditional patterns, driven in no small part by pent-up demand and frustration with the virus and its impacts.
By all indications, visitors, businesses and their employees and area residents are ready for and looking forward to summer.
Rare Saturday storm
The subject at Monday morning coffees and lunches was Saturday night’s thunderstorm.
In addition to drenching the city with 1.32 inches of rain, the storm put on an hours-long lightning show that stretched across the night sky.
While one cell centered on Salida, at least three others focused on the Ute Trail area northeast of town, another down the Arkansas canyon and U.S. 50 and one to the east of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
It was the most rain-moisture measured in the city in years, going back at least two decades to the early May snowstorm that dumped 4-plus feet of snow with more than 4 inches of water content.
Thanks to the storm, May’s precipitation total more than doubled the 1.07-inch average, to 2.29 inches, and total moisture now stands at 4.57 inches compared to the January-May 3.84 average.
One of the highlights for storm watchers – besides the rain and lightning – was the two-thirds moon’s light play on clouds and horizons.
It added up to a rare storm, for a semiarid region in particular, and one that will be remembered for years to come.
No masks? Virus jumps
The Centers for Disease Control and then state and county health officials have announced that those vaccinated don’t have to wear masks in most settings. So virus cases are down, right? Wrong!
In the county, eight cases counted on Monday; 29 the past week; 44 the past two weeks.
If you haven’t been vaccinated, get the shot. If you choose not to get the jab, wear a mask.
— MJB