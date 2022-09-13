City strikes balance on two ballot questions
On Nov. 8, Salida voters will decide two ballot questions related to short-term rentals.
The first asks whether or not to levy an annual $1,000 occupational lodging tax fee on STRs. At present STR owners pay $500 for new licenses and $270 per year for renewals.
The second question asks whether or not to raise the per room-per night fee from the current $4.82 to $15.
First approved by Salida voters in 2008, long before STRs became popular with visitors, the original occupational lodging tax targeted motels and bed and breakfast properties. In a compromise with lodging owners at the time, the city set the initial per room-per night tax at $2.50.
According to the city Finance Department, if approved by voters the license fee would generate $275,000 annually while the per room-per night tax would raise $525,000, or a total of $800,000.
Proceeds of the occupational lodging tax was originally used for parks and recreation improvements and expenses. The November ballot questions specifies that revenues be used “primarily to promote affordable housing within the city.”
While we sympathize with owners who only occasionally use their homes as short-term rentals, the two tax increases are still well below what would be paid if taxed as commercial properties.
For example, STRs are assessed property tax as residential properties. At a residential assessment ratio of 6.95 percent, the property tax per $100,000 of market value at 46 mills totals about $320.
As a commercial property with an assessment ratio of 29 percent, owners pay about $1,334 per $100,000 of market value at the same 46 mills.
The difference is substantial. On a residence valued at $400,000, for example, the owner pays about $1,280 in property taxes.
If that same property were taxed at commercial property tax rates, at the same 46 mills, owners would pay about $5,336 in property taxes, which would be more than four times higher.
Granted, the two city STR questions do not involve property taxes. We point out the difference here to note the break STR owners get on property taxes paid at residential property tax rates as compared to what they would be if taxed as commercial properties.
Currently, some 230 STRs operate within the city. Taken together, this is a substantial number, equivalent to about three motels of 75 rooms. At present, by comparison, the larger Salida lodging businesses offer some 50 to 60 rooms.
What’s also significant is that ballot language states proceeds of the license fee and per room-per night fee would be used to benefit affordable housing within the city.
At the same time, it is visitors who will pay the fee. Yes, it will make STRs more expensive to those using the properties, but if a residence is used as a short-term rental, it is not available for longer-term workforce housing.
City officials appear to have struck a balance on the two ballot questions raising fees for STRs and designating proceeds from the fees to be used to promote affordable housing.
‘Startup’ recognition
Chaffee County along with Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs were named Emerging Startup of the Year by the Rockies Venture Group for its Central Mountain Ascent business accelerator.
The program leverages business mentors and investors supporting business growth and job creation at local companies.
Congratulations to CCEDC and to all involved in assisting business development in the county.
