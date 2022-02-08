County gets carved up in state’s redistricting
Sympathies to the Salida area residents who reside in Chaffee County’s new Precinct 6.
Thanks to the Colorado redistricting commission, some 1,301 Precinct 6 residents have been split from the rest of the county to be included in state House District 60 while the remaining balance of county residents move to District 13.
Precinct 6 is bounded by the county line to the east, U.S. 285 to the west and the Salida School District boundary to the north. Its southern boundary approximately follows CR 140, makes a diagonal to CR 160 north of Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field and tracks along the Harrington Ditch to the Arkansas River southeast to U.S. 50.
The Piñon Hills area north of Salida is included in Precinct 6. The precinct apparently does not include any portion of the city.
Other District 60 counties and their populations are Custer, 4,705; Fremont, 45,096; and portions of Pueblo and Teller counties with populations of 11,399 and 24,729, adding up to a total of 87,230.
With the state’s 2020 population at just under 5.8 million, it means that each of the state’s House districts has about 88,000 people.
With less than 2 percent of the district population, what do you suppose are the chances that Precinct 6 voters will hear from or even see their state House representative?
County officials were apparently not aware of how the redistricting commission had split off the county until maps with the changes were received the past December-January after the state’s new House and Senate districts were finalized in October.
County commissioners and the county clerk’s office have been involved only to the extent of redrawing county precinct boundaries to accommodate the new districts’ configuration.
It’s understood that each of the state’s 65 House and 35 Senate districts must be roughly equal in population and numbers of voters, which dictates to a large extent how districts are drawn.
But it makes zero sense to carve out 1,301 residents from a small swath of the county to be a part of one district while the rest of the county and some 18,000 residents go into another district.
When voters approved Amendments Y and Z in November 2018, factors such as city and county lines and communities of interest were to be considered in creating the districts. Splitting off a fraction of voters of a small rural county into one district while the rest of the county is included in another is not exactly following this mandate.
It would make more sense if the redistricting commission had drawn lines cutting the county roughly in half. That way, candidates running for office as well as the elected representative would be more apt to pay attention to voters in the respective districts.
Chaffee is obviously not the only Colorado county to be carved up in new state House and Senate districts. Large population counties, of course, can be split into multiple house districts.
But that’s little consolation to Precinct 6 voters who will be living with the current arrangement for the next 10 years, until the next redistricting commission convenes following the 2030 census.
A decade is a long time to be living with what amounts to less than ideal representation, which is what the county’s District 60 residents face.
A cold wintry blast
Last week’s storm brought snow and a wintry blast of cold weather with it. Low temperatures in the county sank to -28 F. in some areas Wednesday morning with only slightly warmer temps on Thursday. Residents and businesses reported frozen water lines as a result. The good news is those lows are returning to more normal February temperatures.
— MJB