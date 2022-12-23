Ark-Valley Humane Society Logo

What is Dominance Dog Theory? It’s a way to think of training your pup/dog using the idea of you – the owner – being the dominant one in the relationship. This whole idea has been built on old information about dog training and dog behavior.

Much more recent information about dog behavior has turned most trainers to the idea that positive training is the best, and being dominant and acting as such with some outdated rules are best left behind, regardless of what you might view on TV or the internet. Some trainers still practice dominant training techniques.