What is Dominance Dog Theory? It’s a way to think of training your pup/dog using the idea of you – the owner – being the dominant one in the relationship. This whole idea has been built on old information about dog training and dog behavior.
Much more recent information about dog behavior has turned most trainers to the idea that positive training is the best, and being dominant and acting as such with some outdated rules are best left behind, regardless of what you might view on TV or the internet. Some trainers still practice dominant training techniques.
Some rules dominant trainers espouse are: No sleeping in bed with your dog – I lost that one. Don’t pet your dog until he/she earns it – failed again.
You eat first and then feed your dog – another failure. Make your dog move rather than go around him. I spend half a day stepping over and around.
Your dog’s head should always be lower than yours. Really?
Don’t let your dog watch you pick up their poop. What if they do? What will happen? Probably nothing as usual. Dominant theory trainers will say the dog will then think he is dominant over you. So much for those ideas.
David Mech, a very well-respected wolf researcher, has decided to try to set the record straight. There is an erroneous assumption that wolves have a tightly enforced alpha leader who disciplines his underlings when needed.
First off, the “alpha” could indeed be the breeding female of the pack, and the youngsters willingly defer to the alpha minus punishment. Mech readily admits to doing his early research on pack dynamics by putting wolves from different packs together and observing their behavior. This was so wrong and he’s trying to re-educate us.
Wolves from different packs do not behave as a normal pack where each individual has a role to play and does so willingly. Dogs have been domesticated for at least 15,000 years and using a wolf pack as a model might not be the way to think about the interactions between humans and dogs. Humans might like the idea as social status is relevant to our species, but we need to put to rest this dominance theory and read and think more about the current approaches to dog training. Positivity is the answer to look at now.
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer columnist.