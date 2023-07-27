A news headline in my inbox this week read: “July is on track to be the warmest month on record.” Not really breaking news there. Luckily for me, my new job comes with a swamp cooler, so the heat hasn’t bothered me as much as it would have normally. I tend to melt at temperatures above 80 degrees. I’ve got that Northern blood!
What I’m finding most problematic is that the nights aren’t cooling off. Without the cool night air, it’s nearly impossible to cool down my house. Even our basement is warm – a first.
I attended the Collegiate Peaks Forum lecture by Brad Udall July 26. Udall, senior water and climate research scientist at Colorado State University, spoke about Colorado Water Law, the 1922 River Compact and the dire condition of our snowpack, warming oceans and the Colorado River.
Since purchasing Colorado Central Magazine I have increased my water law knowledge considerably, thanks to the continued content submitted by George Sibley, Bill Christie and Joe Stone. However, Udall’s graphs were startling. This year, records are being broken on every level. He said multiple times that we are not in a drought, but an “aridification.” Udall said ocean temperatures have been fairly constant for decades, until this year. Udall emphasized our “shared risk” with climate change. Saying that “humans are not doing enough to avert ongoing climate disasters.” That the drastic changes in temperature, flooding, and fires are a direct result of human activity. He said the likelihood of Lake Powell refilling “is really, really unlikely.”
Udall said water law in Colorado, and the West, is unique and complicated. Colorado Water Law operates on a first-come, first-served basis, or as Udall explained, a winner takes all approach. He said most 4-year-olds get it. “It’s mine, I was here first.”
However, he said this approach isn’t working in the face of climate change.
“Critical human water needs need to come before agriculture,” Udall said, and “any solutions add much uncertainty and likely huge expenses.” He didn’t have solutions, but said he doesn’t believe the water needs of 1,500 farmers should deprive 27 million people.
Udall also commented that the increased 2023 runoff “buys time” but doesn’t change our aridification situation.
During the question-and-answer portion of the lecture, Udall said the people with the largest carbon footprint tend to be the wealthiest. He said, personally, he has been trying to reduce his footprint by flying less.
When I got home I told my husband it was time to act. Growing up in Vermont, with a weak, unstable water source, I’ve been conscious of the importance of water my entire life. I didn’t always have water coming from my faucets. I didn’t grow up with a washing machine or a dishwasher. Water wasn’t a given in my homesteading upbringing. I knew not to take it for granted at a young age, and that has stayed with me.
Then, to compound this, I spent two weeks in Tanzania after I graduated college in 2009. I saw what living without water looks like. I saw that not only was water not a given, or easily accessible, it was rarely clean. After trekking miles to retrieve water, it then needed to be boiled before it could be used.
My first idea for personal drastic change is to replace our grass with turf. We’ve been slowly reducing the grass on our property, and we water it as sparingly as possible – but I’m thinking it’s past time to remove it all. Plus, turf technology has come a long way from my first experience with fake grass – at miniature golf courses.
We’ve also been discussing buying an electric vehicle. Of course, I’m aware that while the carbon footprint is less, locally, the batteries required to power these vehicles have a massive footprint and great environmental impacts. There seems to be no harm-free path forward. Unless we pedal our bikes and start increasing access and use of public transportation.
________________
The Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo is a summer highlight for me. I rode the slide with Dílse four times, ate blue cotton candy, posted up on the fence and took a ton of photos. I loved it. (I forgot how challenging it is to capture the action and get the names!) Thank you, Chaffee County Fair Board, for all your hard work! We appreciate you.