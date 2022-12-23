Ukrainians suffer, battle evil perversion
Russia’s war on Ukraine has been going on for 10 months, long enough that, for the most part, it’s no longer in the news, much less in headlines save for an occasional feature story.
President Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation” has not gone well for Russia, thanks to Ukrainians’ inspiring resolve, billions in modern military equipment and humanitarian aid from the U.S. and around the world, and not to forget the gross corruption and incompetence of Russia’s armed forces.
While enduring embarrassing battlefield setbacks, Russia’s focus now is targeting Ukraine’s electrical system and other key infrastructure with long-range missiles in an attempt to punish the people of Ukraine.
What its military has lost in battles, Russia’s intelligence and secret service have attempted to make up with a brutal and depraved war inside occupied Ukraine using rape, torture, death threats and death against community leaders, family members, journalists, clergy, police officers, lawyers or anyone who might question the invasion, the invaders and occupying forces.
Through stories that are now coming to light as Ukraine’s army has taken back territories lost in the war’s first weeks, it’s a war against a nation’s people bent on destroying any will to resist and any national pride, culture and history.
These are tactics employed and perfected through the years in communist nations’ subjugation of the masses, tactics that most Americans have forgotten or never knew, through the past 100 years back to the Bolshevik Revolution.
Western nations perhaps naively believed and assumed that this brutality and oppression were figments of past history, that today’s modern world was beyond this evil perversion.
Does the world, do we as a nation stand up to this heinous villainy or do we accept it as a consequence of the time, that this has happened before and will unfortunately most likely happen again?
For now the war continues, paid for by the U.S. and its allies, but fought by Ukrainians in a bid to break free of Russian dominance, a war worth fighting, a war worth supporting.
Kids enjoy shopping
In the foreground, The Mail’s Dec. 4 photo shows fourth-grader Kaia Jacobs engaging Chaffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Cortese in some serious discussion in the checkout line at a recent “Shop With a Cop” outing.
In the background, two unidentified women appear to be enjoying the give-and-take between kid and cop unfolding in front of them.
The photo captures an amusing point in time, but behind the scene lies a not so apparent value of youngsters spending time with officers, getting to know them on a personal level, seeing their humanity in a friendly, helpful environment, while shopping for gifts for family members and themselves, and enjoying a treat or two.
It’s a wonderful program. Thanks to all those participating, to officers and their generosity and to all those whose contributions help make “Shop With a Cop” possible.
Blessings at Christmas
Christmas is a time of good cheer, a time of gatherings and sharing, a time to put arms around and hold close those we love and cherish.
Christians celebrate the birth of the Christ Child, the Savior, the Prince of Peace. May the joy that is Christmas come to you and those you hold dear. Merry Christmas!
— MJB