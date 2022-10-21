Vote for 1B allowing three four-year terms
Over the past two-plus decades, 31 of Colorado’s 64 counties have passed questions that either extended term limits for county commissioners or eliminated them entirely.
In the Nov. 8 election, Chaffee County commissioners are asking voters to extend the number of commissioner terms from the present two to three four-year terms.
In 1994,voters statewide approved a question to limit the number of terms for elected county offices, but at the same time gave counties the option of eliminating or changing the terms.
Just three years later, county voters approved doing just that, eliminating the number of four-year terms for clerk, treasurer, assessor, surveyor, coroner and sheriff. But at the time commissioners chose not to include in the question extending terms of their office.
Supporters of term limits often cite the power and advantage state and federal elected officials – including governor, U.S. representatives and senators – gain through publicizing their policies and political stances by virtue of their positions on issues and actions.
The same is not generally true of county commissioners. Yes, commissioners are often seen at public events. But often there’s a sense of obligation, it seems, that elected officials believe they should be present at official or community functions.
Once they are out of office, those same former elected officials are generally not seen at events, an indication that officials felt obliged to attend to support their community. After leaving office, however, they no longer see the same need.
And as for county projects and work, you generally don’t see commissioners taking credit for things the county’s done, for improvements made.
Yes, commissioners are paid for their service, but at a pay rate of about $84,000 annually it’s not enticing enough to draw entrepreneurs, business owners and managers across the job spectrum to leave their fields and run for the office. The position is more of a public service for most commissioners.
In the Nov. 8 election, vote “yes” on question 1B, changing the number of commissioner terms.
‘Yes’ on Salida 2C
For nearly four decades, the Salida Community Center has been a venue for meetings and functions, from serving hot meals to seniors and others to hosting as a neutral community meeting place gatherings and organizations.
Opened in the early 1980s, the center was largely built through grants and contributions by local businesses, seniors who organized fundraisers and applied for and received grants.
The City of Salida is officially the owner of the center, mostly because at the time the center was being erected, the seniors needed to have a nonprofit sponsor to qualify for and receive grants.
While the city does contribute to the center, for one thing, paying for the building’s insurance, the center covers most maintenance and operating expenses for the building.
In the Nov. 8 election, Salida voters are being asked to approve the “sale” of the building from the City of Salida to Salida Senior Citizens, Inc. for the princely sum of $10.
The main reason for the request is that as a nonprofit agency, the center would be able to apply for and receive grants that at present it is not eligible to receive because of the city’s ownership.
Vote “yes” for Salida ballot question 2C, to approve the sale of the community center to Salida Senior Citizens, Inc.
— MJB