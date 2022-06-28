Editor’s note: This story first ran in the June 15, 2021, edition.
This week’s cooking column has no real theme, just summery meals to enjoy as the days get longer and hotter. I love seafood, fruit and lots of fresh veggies this time of year and try to keep my time slaving over a hot stove to a minimum. Of course, having a husband who loves to cook sure helps with this last bit.
Firecracker Shrimp Rolls with Crab Aioli do require turning on the oven, but only take about 7 minutes total cooking time, so the house doesn’t get too hot. This recipe serves six and is tasty enough to share with friends for lunch or a light dinner.
Firecracker Shrimp Rolls
with Crab Aioli
Ingredients:
6 soft sandwich/hoagie rolls, split
1 cup lump crab meat; canned is fine
1 cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
¼ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 pinch plus 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
1 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup cornmeal
4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
2 teaspoons paprika
1 cup buttermilk
2 teaspoons Frank’s Hot Sauce or hot sauce of your choice
1 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 pounds medium shrimp, about 35 to 40, peeled, deveined and tails removed
1 cup vegetable oil
2 cups romaine lettuce, chopped
Prep:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Scoop out some of the bread from the inside of the hoagie roll. Toast until golden and slightly crisp, about 5-7 minutes. For crab aioli, stir together crab meat, mayonnaise, tarragon, garlic, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and 1 pinch of cayenne pepper in a small bowl until well mixed.
For breading the shrimp, stir together flour, cornmeal, 2 teaspoons kosher salt and paprika in a shallow dish. In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, hot sauce, chipotle pepper, black pepper, remaining salt and 2 teaspoons cayenne. Add shrimp to buttermilk mixture, tossing to coat. Let marinate 10-15 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a large straight-sided skillet over medium-high heat until oil reaches 375 degrees, about 5-7 minutes. Remove shrimp from the buttermilk mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Toss shrimp in the breading, making sure to coat the shrimp. Shake off any excess breading.
Working in batches, fry shrimp in hot oil until golden and crispy, 1-2 minutes per side. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate.
Generously spread crab aioli over cut sides of each roll, fill with lettuce and shrimp. Garnish with additional cayenne and/or hot sauce if desired.
Grilled Pork Chops with Fresh Nectarine Salsa can be on the table in 30 minutes but look and taste like you spent a lot more time cooking and are fancy enough for company.
Grilled Pork Chops with
Fresh Nectarine Salsa
Ingredients:
2 nectarines, pitted and chunked
1 ripe tomato, seeded and diced
¼ cup white onion, diced
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped, plus more for garnish if desired
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
½ teaspoon salt, divided
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper, more if you like a little heat
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon black pepper
8 4-ounce boneless pork loin chops
2 tablespoons olive oil
Prep:
Preheat an outdoor grill to medium high, 375 to 425 degrees, and lightly oil the grate. While the grill is heating, make salsa by combining nectarines, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime juice, ¼ teaspoon salt and crushed red pepper, making sure the mixture is well combined. Set aside.
In a small bowl, combine cumin, chili powder, remaining salt and black pepper. Brush both sides of pork chops with oil and season evenly with cumin mixture.
Grill chops, with the cover down, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes per side. The internal temperature should read 145 degrees. Allow to rest 4 or 5 minutes, top with salsa and garnish with cilantro if desired. This dish works well with rice or couscous as a side and fresh green beans.
Honey Mustard Salmon is another quick meal that can be served in about 25 minutes on a busy weeknight and is great with a small salad and broccoli.
Honey Mustard Salmon
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 4- to 5-ounce salmon fillets
¼ cup Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon dried marjoram or oregano, slightly crushed
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
Fresh marjoram or oregano leaves for garnish, if desired
Prep:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a 9x11-inch or 10x15-inch rimmed baking sheet with oil. (You can use aluminum foil and nonstick cooking spray for easier cleanup.) Place fillets skin side down. Sprinkle fillets with marjoram or oregano, salt and pepper.
In a small bowl, whisk together mustard and honey. Spoon half the mixture over the fillets, reserving half for serving. Bake until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 10-15 minutes. To serve, top with remaining sauce and crushed marjoram or oregano.