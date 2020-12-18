In my last article, which was back in October, I wrote about the death of our dog Kersey.
Shortly after Kersey died, our cat Oscar went missing.
Thanks to the identification process of microchipping and the caring diligence at Ark-Valley Humane Society, Oscar is back with us.
Just twelve years ago, we had a full nest with a daughter, two horses, three dogs and two cats.
Time passes and circumstances change.
It was just my husband, Oscar and I left in the nest on Oct. 7. Particularly after we lost Kersey, Oscar was doted on extensively.
Three days after Kersey died, Oscar didn’t show up with the normal nightly routine of pawing his front feet on our door making a subtle let me in sound.
Looking towards the glass door we’d see a patch of white from his chest against his black body that blended into the black of the night.
Oscar had wandered in the past, sometimes to neighbors to hang out on their lawn chairs and other times to who knows where. The max length of these multiple trips had been maybe four days.
When two weeks passed without Oscar returning, we increasingly feared possible fates of him having encountered a mountain lion, coyote or fox.
A neighbor mentioned having recently seen an owl and I envisioned him having taken a flight to death.
We called neighbors and also posted flyers around the close neighborhoods. No hints that he’d been seen.
Saddened by what seemed to have happened, we put away his litter box, food bowl and cat scratch.
Two weeks after we’d last seen Oscar, I got the call from the humane society asking “are you missing Oscar?”
The humane society has lots of pets turned in but the story behind Oscar being turned in stood out as unique.
Oscar was initially found near Caring and Sharing which is four miles all the way down Methodist Mountain, across U.S. 50 and through several neighborhoods (and busy streets) from our home.
As the story has it, he was initially identified by someone who thought Oscar was their female black cat named Tiger Lily.
Unable to care for Tiger Lily anymore, an employee at Caring and Sharing offered to re-home her.
The new adoptive parents renamed her Maui because she meowed so much.
After Maui was in the new household for about five days, the new adoptive parents realized she wasn’t going to work out in their house that was already full of pets (including a new kitten). Hence, Maui ended up at the humane society.
Ever since we adopted Oscar from Ark-Valley Humane Society in 2018, he has always been super affectionate but also had a king of the household persona.
In fact, before we adopted him, he had originally been surrendered to the humane society because of a history of attacking neighbor’s dogs.
As a dog owner and dog trainer, this had initially been a concern but a concern that soon subsided as Kersey and Oscar established a close relationship.
Sometimes they’d slept together on the dog bed. I have one picture of Oscar laying on the dog bed and Kersey lying to the side of the bed giving the king her space.
When the humane society examined Maui they realized she was actually a he.
The scan of the microchip identified his name as being Oscar and us as his owners.
About the same time, the person that had originally found Oscar saw the flyer I had posted and made the connection.
This person called the humane society to alert them and it was confirmed that the flyer data and the data in the database matched.
After I received the exciting news from the humane society that Oscar was OK and was up at the shelter, I drove to get him.
All the way back to Salida I got an earful of meows from Oscar.
Maybe telling me about his adventures? Maybe telling me about all the names he’d been called?
Maybe explaining that he’d jumped into a construction worker’s vehicle and mysteriously ended up so far from home? I sure wish I understood the language of cat meows.
The message in this story is to emphasize the importance of having your pets microchipped.
If Oscar hadn’t been microchipped, who knows where he would have ended up but most certainly he wouldn’t have ended up back at home with us.
For information about having Ark-Valley Humane Society microchip your pet, visit their website at info@ark-valley.org.
Laura Pintane is a local dog trainer and a member of Salida Dog Club. Also a huge advocate of Ark-Valley Humane Society and the incredible work they do in reconnecting owners and their pets.