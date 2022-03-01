‘Stop trading with the blood of Ukrainian men, women, children’
Russian strongman Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine is less than a week old, with observers expressing surprise at the resistance Ukrainians are putting up, from its military, government officials and citizens.
So far, the U.S. and its allies have funneled military hardware to Ukraine through neighboring countries and have put in place sanctions targeting Russia’s economy, its banking system and wealthy citizens with assets in banks outside the country.
But one key sanction the U.S. and its allies have not targeted is Russia’s oil and gas exports, to Western Europe as well as to this country.
That’s correct. Even with the world’s largest reserves of oil and gas, the U.S. purchases oil from Russia, amounting to about 6 percent of this country’s annual oil needs. In addition, Russia supplies about 40 percent of the natural gas consumed by European Union nations.
One reason why oil and gas has been exempted from sanctions against Russia and its president is apparently out of concern such a move would mean for energy prices in the U.S. and worldwide.
Given that Russia’s main exports are oil and gas, it means that much of the nation’s income comes from fossil fuel exports, to the U.S. and Europe.
What this in turn means is that while roundly condemning the Putin-Russian aggression, the West – America and European Union countries – are essentially financing Russia’s war.
To be sure, halting the flow of Russian natural gas west to Europe would cause hardship for many countries and their citizens who depend on Russian natural gas for heat.
But the same is not true for the U.S. Curtailing the import of Putin-Russian oil would have minimal impact on American consumers. Therefore, the U.S. should immediately stop buying Russian oil, and stop helping to finance its war.
The U.S. could do even more, however, to drive a spike into the Putin-Russian economy by turning on the fossil fuel spigot, encouraging and supporting American oil and gas development, and ultimately exports to Europe.
What this would do is to stabilize if not reverse the steady increase in oil and gas prices of the past two years. Because oil prices are set worldwide, an increase in U.S. production would help to reduce energy prices around the world.
Exporting U.S. oil and gas to Europe, replacing Russian gas and oil, could be another key element of spiking the Putin-Russian war effort.
Just reducing the cost of a barrel of oil would mean less income to Russia, and most important it would reduce the ability of Russia to wage war on Ukraine as well as potentially on other small countries on or near the Russian border.
Increasing U.S. production would also serve to dampen inflation currently at the highest levels going back decades, since rising energy costs are a key component of consumer purchases.
But this is a secondary feature of increasing U.S. oil production. Cheaper oil would cripple Russia’s economy, and with it its ability to wage war.
There is, however, yet another reason, a moral reason, to stop as much as possible continuing to trade for Putin-Russian oil and gas.
According to news reports, on Sunday Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said, “Stop trading with the blood of Ukrainian men, women and children. This is not a metaphor.
“History will judge you and your names will forever remain in history books, as names of traitors of humanity who failed to oppose the aggressor in Europe at a crucial time.”
— MJB