by Judy Lore
Loyal Duke’s Columnist
Our Cooper Boy is very soon celebrating his sixth birthday, and it’s time to make some special treats for him and the younger pup, Willow. She just had her second birthday in May and I neglected to make her treats, so this is for both of them.
Among many recipes for dog treats, I’ve chosen three.
Peanut Butter Cookies
Ingredients:
1 cup butter or margarine, softened
1 cup light brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 teaspoons baking soda
3 cups flour
(I’m going to substitute an alternative for the white sugar. Too much sugar in this recipe. Maybe even for some of the brown sugar. Low-fat peanut butter, too.)
Directions: Combine butter or margarine and sugar in large bowl until smooth and creamy. Stir in eggs and peanut butter. Mix well. Stir in remaining ingredients. Mix well. Place by teaspoonfuls several inches apart on a greased cookie sheet. (I’ll use parchment paper.) Flatten with your palm or a glass. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 12 minutes. Makes 3 dozen.
Dog Cupcakes
Ingredients:
1 cup white or whole wheat flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
¼ cup peanut butter
¼ cup vegetable oil
1 cup shredded carrots
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/3 cup honey
1 egg
Directions: Mix together flour and baking soda. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Pour into a ring mold sprayed with a nonstick spray. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 40 minutes. You can frost with low-fat cottage cheese and decorate with carrot pieces. Store in refrigerator. (I will substitute kibble on top or shredded cheese. Unfortunately, our two are not fond of carrots, which are good for them. They won’t notice them in the cupcakes.)
Superfood Doggie
Fresh Breath Treats
These treats are healthy and freshen your dog’s breath at the same time.
Ingredients:
1½ cups flour
¼ cup old-fashioned rolled oats
8 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda,
½ cup applesauce
¼ cup vegetable oil
2 tablespoon honey
2 eggs
1 cup grated apple
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees, Use a 12-cup muffin tin with paper liners or spray. In a bowl, whisk together flour, oats, baking powder and baking soda. In a second bowl, whisk together applesauce, vegetable oil, honey and eggs. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until just evenly moistened. Gently fold in apple and cheddar cheese. Fill each muffin space until almost full. Bake for 18-20 minutes. Remove and cool.
I’m leaning toward this last recipe as my dogs love cheese and apples. I think Cooper will enjoy them immensely for his birthday celebration. The trick is to get a good photograph before he tries to eat them. He’s a food addict and a very big boy.
Judy Lore writes a monthly column for the Salida Dog Club. She has two golden retrievers, Willow and Cooper, who provide entertainment and shed profusely.