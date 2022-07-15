In the last 10 years or so there has been a plethora of pet books – dog books, cat books, parrot books, horse books and many others.
In the world of literary books there have been beloved dogs. A publication I’ve read recently listed the 10 most beloved dogs in literature. I imagine any of us could add names to this list, but I’ll stick to the ones in this publication.
Lassie – Who can ever forget Timmy at the well? Lassie, a girl dog, was looking to reunite with the little boy she loves. Based on the original 1940 book “Lassie Come Home,” the TV series was faithfully watched by millions every week. Lassie was always there to rescue her boy and play a role in his adventures.
Toto – A Cairn terrier named Toto accompanied Dorothy with the red shoes through the land of Oz. I’m apparently one of the very few people on Planet Earth who has never watched “The Wizard of Oz,” but I will say Toto was a cutie and those red shoes were divine. I recall reading that author L. Frank Baum wrote the book as a satire of the then current political situation.
Clifford – “Clifford the Big Red Dog” was published in 1963. He was a gentle giant who toted around his owner Emily and had two best doggie friends named Cleo and T-Bone. The series of books became a popular TV show. There’s a Klifford available for adoption at the Humane Society right now who has a similar loving demeanor.
Buck – Jack London wrote a heart-wrenching story about the big dog forced to become a sled dog. He eventually triumphs in “The Call of the Wild,” but I had a hard time reading parts of this book. Thankfully the excerpt in the textbook I was using for eighth-graders at that time was a milder chapter from the book showcasing Buck’s courage and resilience.
Old Yeller – I admit to being faint of heart. I could barely read this book as I already realized the ending would not be a good one for the Lab/mastiff mix Old Yeller. He protected his people and paid the ultimate price. It was listed as a classic and was on the reading lists of many schools. Sad story. Enough said.
Nana – The Newfoundland who cared for the children in “Peter Pan” by J.M. Barrie and the ever-popular Disney film was such a good nanny. All I can recall decades later is a woman with an umbrella. And a flying elf – uh, Peter Pan.
Winn-Dixie – This is a new one for me. I think of a Southern grocery store when I read or hear Winn-Dixie. Apparently, it was the stray dog who helped a young girl make friends after she was abandoned by her mother. Another sad story it seems. I’m so glad the youngster found a helpful dog and some friends.
Tock – Speaking of clocks, the talking dog who had a clock on his body was the mastermind behind the magical adventures of Milo in “The Phantom Tollbooth.” This was not in my frame of reference so I can’t say anything more about it. Sounds like fun though.
Fang – Hagrid’s pet dog in the Harry Potter series is large but fearful of almost everything but does accompany the students on their adventure and protects his master from terrible spells. (I might have to break down and read this series since there is a big dog in it and I’m terribly fond of really big dogs.)
Argos – Now we’re harking back into ancient times and scenarios. In “The Odyssey” when Odysseus returns home after 20 years to Ithaca only his dog Argo recognizes him. Argos was then able to greet him and die in peace. Argos is one of the first dogs appearing in Western literature and rightly deserves his place in the sun and on the list. Good boy, Argos. You were faithful to the very end.
I have some catch-up reading and movie watching to do. I’ll have to decide which to begin with. Harry Potter or Tock? Or …?
Judy Lore is an Ark-Valley Humane Society volunteer.