by Denise Goetz
Special to The Mail
In the U.S. April 12th is National Grilled Cheese Day. Crispy bread and melted cheese, how can something so simple be so delicious? This was my absolute favorite sandwich as a kid, the type of bread and cheese made no difference, although my Mom usually used American cheese on Wonder Bread. For me, this was the ultimate comfort food and paired with a bowl of hot soup I could dip it in, it was nirvana.
Confession time. Even though I have upgraded my taste in cheeses and bread, this is still my comfort food of choice. And if I am being perfectly honest, the very meltable American cheese is a hit. I do prefer a good sourdough or rye bread, but wheat will do as well.
I believe the perfect grilled cheese must have a super crispy exterior, brushed with ample butter and lots of melty cheese in the middle. I prefer the bread to be thick cut and homemade if possible. If you want to try something really decadent get a small loaf of the green chili bread from the Little Red Hen Bakery in Salida on the corner of G and Second streets. It is so good it seldom arrives home intact and makes a tasty cheese sandwich as well.
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
The Ultimate Grilled Cheese sandwich is best after you have served a ham at home and can cut the meat off the bone. You can usually get thicker cuts at the deli if you need to. This grown-up version is a little fussier than the traditional sandwich but can be a meal on its own.
Ingredients:
¼ cup Granny Smith apple, finely chopped
1 tablespoon pecans, finely chopped
1 tablespoon mayonnaise
1 tablespoon sour cream
8 slices Colby Jack cheese
8 sliced sourdough bread
4 thick slices ham
¼ cup butter
Prep:
Stir the apples, pecans, mayonnaise and sour cream together in a small bowl and set aside. Place a slice of cheese onto four of the bread slices, add the ham, another slice of cheese and another slice of bread. Spread the butter on the outside of the bread, on both sides.
Cook the sandwiches in a large skillet over medium-high heat until the bread is golden brown on both sides and the cheese has melted, about 3 minutes per side. Spread the apple mixture in the sandwich before serving.
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Grilled Ham and Cheese with a Twist is a tasty way to put a spin on a classic and to try something unexpected. The original recipe calls for mango chutney, which is difficult to find. Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves is one of my favorite store brands. Strawberries give a nice acid to this sandwich to help cut the fat and work well as a substitute for the chutney.
Ingredients:
¼ cup strawberry preserves or mango chutney
4 thick slices of bread cut diagonally from a large crusty loaf
6 slices Black Forest ham
4 slices white cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons butter softened
Prep:
Spread the preserves or chutney on two slices of bread. Place three slices of ham on top of each slice of bread, followed by two slices of cheese. Top each with a remaining slice of bread and butter the sandwiches on both sides. Cook over medium heat in a large skillet until golden brown and the cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese on Rye
If you are wanting to take your grilled cheese to the next level, try this Gourmet Grilled Cheese on Rye. Marinated artichoke hearts and red onion bring a bit of tang and bite to provolone, Gouda and rye.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ red onion, thinly sliced
8 slices German rye bread
4 slices smoked gouda cheese
4 slices provolone cheese
¼ cup marinated artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
Salt and pepper, to taste
Prep:
Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté the onion until soft and slightly brown, about 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer the onion to a small bowl, reserving the oil in the pan.
Lightly brush one side of each slice of bread with the olive oil from the pan and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Arrange half the bread, oil side down, in a large skillet, topping each slice with 1 slice of gouda, 1 slice of provolone, ¼ of the artichokes and a ¼ of the onion. Top with the remaining slices of bread, oil side up.
Cook sandwiches over medium heat until golden and cooked through, about 4 minutes per side. Slice diagonally to serve.
The thing to remember with these recipes, and anything else you are cooking, is that anything goes. Don’t be afraid to try something new. Unless you are baking, which requires precision measurements and temperatures, home cooking should be fun and creative. Swap ingredients, omit things you don’t like or cannot eat. The worse thing that will happen is you get one less than desirable meal to eat and when you think about all the meals you will eat in your lifetime a dud once in awhile is a small price to pay when you might discover something really good.