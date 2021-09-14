Biden orders lead to coronavirus firestorm
President Joe Biden created a coronavirus firestorm last week with his executive order requiring all federal employees to get vaccinated.
In addition, the president mandated that all employers with 100 or more employees require vaccinations or weekly testing of their employees.
In issuing his orders the president said the Delta variant is highly contagious and has led to a rapid rise in number of cases and hospitalizations. He said the vaccines have been proven safe, are available free to all Americans and are an effective weapon against the virus.
An immediate question asked is whether or not the president can issue orders mandating that employers require vaccinations. The answer, apparently, is yes, he can force the requirement.
While the order is likely to go to the courts for ultimately a final ruling, few in authority are claiming the mandate is unconstitutional.
With some 100 million affected by the order, there are implications for large businesses such as Walmart and Amazon, firms already struggling to find workers, if workers quit to go to smaller companies not covered by the orders, or prevent potential workers from applying for work because of a refusal to be vaccinated.
Those opposed to getting vaccinated are not likely to be moved by the order, or convinced that they should drop their opposition. While workers – federal or private – may choose to get vaccinated because they need a job, at the same time the president’s orders will make those opposed more entrenched in their opposition.
While the president’s frustration is obvious, the orders will deepen the divide between those who support and those opposed with the uncertainty of how many will choose vaccination versus leaving their present employment rather than get the shots.
County virus surges
As is the case around the country, the virus in Chaffee County continues to surge with five new cases Monday, 34 and 54 the past week and two weeks, two patients presently hospitalized and five hospitalized over the past week.
While the county recorded a total of 49 cases in August and September 2020, this year cases already total 117, with half of September still to go.
With about two-thirds of county residents vaccinated, and the virus infecting roughly 15 percent of those who have had the shots, it means the unvaccinated are bearing the brunt of new cases.
Put another way, about a third of residents are being infected at a rate that’s more than double that of a year ago when no one in the county had been vaccinated.
But the numbers and the likelihood of catching the virus don’t seem to be swaying those opposed, anymore than they’re moving those opposed to the vaccine across the country.
What appears to be happening is with vaccinations standing at about 70 percent, the nation will reach herd immunity when virus cases make up the balance necessary to pass the threshold.
Because the vaccine provides a substantial degree of protection, the fact is that it is the unvaccinated who will make up the difference, by contracting the virus and developing the antibodies needed for the population to reach herd immunity.
With case numbers rising, Salida School District officials last week ordered that masks be worn in classes once again, reinstituting a policy that had been lifted at the start of the new year.
