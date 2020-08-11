For many families, back to school planning will look different this year then it has in previous years. Weather your children will be attending school in person or virtual there is lots of planning and precautions to take.
Schools will have new polices in place to prevent spread of COVID 19.
Parents make sure children who will be attending school in person have an extra mask and that you label them so there is no confusion at school.
This year will be challenging for everyone. Including teachers, parents, administration, kids and the community. Remind your children everyday to keep their distance, wash hands with soap and water and do not share anything such as pencils, water bottles, books and food.
Parents you can show your children the proper way to wash hands, wear masks and remind them to cover their face when coughing or sneezing.
The Salida Library is open to a limited number of people at a time for browsing. There is no sitting in any of the areas for reading. It’s like a “Grab and Go” process at this time. You can go online or call the library to request items as well then stop by for a pickup.
Story time will begin at 10 a.m. August 26 virtually. We may be able to have 10 people in attendance so watch our website and Facebook for updated information.
Remember be kind to everyone. During this time we all need to remember we are here to help keep each other safe. Wear your mask when out in public and if you do not feel right or may have a fever please stay home.
Have a great school year! Stay safe and do your part in keeping our community safe.
Becky Nelson is the Salida Library District children’s librarian.