Because they’re ‘fees,’ voter approval dodged
Over the years, about every time a tax on transportation fuels went on the ballot, Colorado voters as a matter of course nixed the proposals.
In 2018, voters beat down two ballot questions, Proposition 109, calling for issuing bonds to pay for transportation, and Proposition 110, which would have raised $6 billion in taxes by raising the state sales tax from 2.9 to 3.52 percent for 20 years.
Unable to pass tax questions via statewide ballot questions, this year, with Democrats in control of both the state House and Senate, Colorado legislators’ response is to approve “fees,” which do not require voter approval.
But, you say, just last November voters approved Proposition 117, a measure requiring voter approval of those fees or surcharges. That’s correct, but only if they exceed $100 million in the first five years of their existence.
The way around this limitation, legislators found, is to put into place fees that don’t hit the $100 million threshold. Notice that it’s “fees,” as in plural. To get to the desired amount of revenue, in this case $5.4 billion, Democratic legislators approved and are sending to the governor for his signature SB 260, a transportation bill funded through multiple new fees.
The vote on the bill was 41-24 with no Republicans voting for the measure.
For example, one of the new fuel taxes, err, fees, starts at 2 cents per gallon, on top of the present 22 cents-per-gallon, an increase of 9 percent. In seven years, in 2028, that per gallon fee will have risen to 8 cents-per-gallon, a tax or fee increase of 36 percent over the present fuel fee, which up to now has been referred to as a gas tax.
Just to be clear, by 2028 Colorado motorists will be paying a 22-cent-per-gallon fuel tax and an additional 8 cents per gallon in fuel fees, a total of 30 cents per gallon, whether you call the total levied a tax, a fee or tax-fee, or some other word. And this is on top of whatever the market per-gallon cost is for the fuel you’re putting into your tank.
To curb the cost, you say, you’ll avoid driving, by ordering over the internet or asking that your pizza be delivered. Colorado legislators are a step ahead here, too. If you’re fond of ordering stuff through Amazon, or ordering out for dinner or other restaurant meal, you’ll pay a 27-cent delivery fee.
And those thinking they will beat or reduce the fees’ impact by driving an electric or hybrid vehicle, motorists will pay higher registration fees for these vehicles, since they don’t use fuel, or use less than other cars on the road.
Regardless of thoughts on where the funds are going, whether roads, bridges and public transportation should be supported or not, voters will not have the opportunity to vote on the questions, even though voters statewide told officials through Prop 117 just seven months back, they wanted a say on fees as well as on new taxes.
Those who think they should have an opportunity to weigh-in on the tax or fee – or whatever they might be called – question need to keep legislators’ actions in mind come November 2022.
Graduates’ challenges
For those students graduating from high school, trade schools, colleges or universities, the world in 2021 awaits you. And yes, it’s a world filled with challenges, whether it’s on to higher education, or joining the workforce.
To all new graduates, keep in mind, that those who work hard and think creatively, who can apply what they’ve learned and are willing to work with others, stand the best chance of succeeding in their chosen field.
Best wishes and good luck to all graduates.
— MJB