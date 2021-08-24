Grappling with STRs
Cities, towns and counties across Colorado are considering what to do with and how to manage short-term rentals.
Salida city officials have been dealing with the question for several years and have placed a moratorium on issuing new permits until a new policy can be established.
At last week’s council meeting Bill Almquist, community development director, suggested capping the total number of short-term rentals in the city at 256, just under half of the 538 that an earlier policy would have allowed.
The new cap would permit 99 out of a possible 141 possible units within the commercial downtown district; 106 of a possible 302 units along the Colo. 291 area north and south of downtown; 16 out of 45 units in industrial zones east and west of downtown; and 35 of 50 along the U.S. 50 corridor.
Clearly, the current number of 538 possible short-term rentals is beyond reasonable. The 256 distributed across the city as proposed by Mr. Almquist is closer to a more acceptable number.
With about 130 current rentals in the city, all existing units would be included in the proposed total number.
The popularity of short-term rentals has created a number of issues for local governments including how they should be taxed. Requiring that properties pay sales tax is one thing; taxing units as commercial entities for property tax purposes takes costs for the rentals to another level entirely.
But then is it fair to charge a motel or hotel a sales tax and levy property tax valuations that are nearly four times residential rates?
Should it matter if a unit is occupied by the owner, who is renting out a few rooms, versus a facility that is entirely rented out to customers, with the owner not living on premises or who may reside out of town and managed by a third party?
In setting policy, should local governments consider how short-term rentals may impact the supply of longer-term rentals in a community?
What regulations that apply to hotels and motels should be applied to short-term rentals?
These are some of the questions local governments are grappling with on the matter, besides determining how many rentals to allow within a jurisdiction or area.
The first step in dealing with the issue is to set a number allowed in a part of town, which Salida is now considering.
In this regard, as noted above, a total of 256 units appears reasonable.
City’s new attraction
The popularity of and support for skateboarding was evident in Salida Saturday with the official opening and dedication of the new skatepark.
Boarders, roller skaters, scooters and bikers all turned out along with parents and supporters to celebrate the occasion.
The 14,000-square-foot park’s major element is a 10-foot-deep bowl, but more than half the facility consists of play areas with ample space for beginners and those looking to improve their skills.
Salida is already known for the number of skateboarders who grew up here, getting started with and honing their skills at the bowl off Colo. 291 at G Street. The new park is certain to inspire future generations of users who will also make their own mark in the sport.
In addition, it is expected to become a year-round attraction to visitors, to kids and families and individuals who want to experience the facility.
Congratulations to all those who made the park a reality, in particular to Friends of Salida Skateparks and to city officials who saw the need and provided more than half of the project’s funding.
The new skatepark is certain to help get kids outside, for recreation, exercise and fresh air.
— MJB