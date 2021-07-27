Get coronavirus facts, shot and $100 gift card
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis last week announced the state moved over the 70 percent threshold in percentage of citizens who have been inoculated with at least one coronavirus vaccination.
He noted, however, that getting to herd immunity, a target to have 80 percent of residents vaccinated, will be difficult.
The reasons why some folks are hesitant to get the shot vary. Some question whether or not it actually works. Others say it’s not been proven safe, that they don’t want it in their bodies.
Some say the virus is not a big deal, not a big health issue, that because they are healthy they will take their chances on getting it, that if they do contract the illness, they will be able to fight it off.
Still others say they got it and because they were once infected they are immune from getting it again.
Do the vaccines work? State health department data shows that 95 percent of those hospitalized with the virus since mid-January were not vaccinated.
Further, 79 percent of those state residents who have died as a result of the virus had not had one of the shots.
Currently, states with the lowest vaccination percentages – Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada, for example – are currently showing the highest number of virus infections.
As for safety, while there have been instances where those vaccinated have had serious reactions, the overwhelming majority of people who have had the shot, or shots, experienced relatively mild consequences.
And just because someone became infected once does not mean they are immune from getting the virus again. News reports of politicians, celebrities and a host of others who have contracted the virus more than once are noted almost daily.
Unfortunately, some of those not vaccinated choose to pay more attention, to follow advice of friends, relatives and information they get off social media than to heed the facts and information from local and state health officials.
To raise the vaccination percentage, among other incentives, Colorado is now offering a limited number of $100 Walmart gift cards to encourage residents to get their first or second virus shot from a state-operated vaccine provider.
In Chaffee County, a shot and gift card will be available at Buena Vista High School in the front lot off Railroad Street from 10 to 6 Thursday. To schedule an appointment go to https://buenavista-729-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me, but walk-ups are also accepted.
On Friday, shots and cards will be available from 10 to 6 at Thonhoff Park, next to the county courthouse. To schedule a shot go to https://salida-730-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me, or simply show up at the site.
The incentive is just one more reason to get a shot. You protect yourself, family, friends, coworkers and community by doing so.
Olympic best wishes
Chaffee County’s Mason Finley competes this week in the discus at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Raised in Salida and a graduate of Buena Vista High School, the 29-year-old leads two other Americans in the event.
Qualifying rounds are Thursday and finals are Saturday.
This is his second Olympics. He competed in the event in 2016 at Rio.
Best wishes, Mason, from your friends in Chaffee County!
— MJB