I keep dreaming about sunny, warm days without gale-force winds. As I was taking a gander through my recipe collection I came across a couple of tasty meals that are perfect for an impromptu Hawaiian luau. Included is a cocktail recipe because every good meal should have a perfect refreshment to complement and complete the meal.
Hawaiian Teriyaki
Chicken Skewers
Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken Skewers marinate in a flavorful, homemade sauce and are loaded with peppers, fresh pineapple and red onions. They are a meal by themselves, but jasmine rice and a salad are good options for a more filling meal.
Ingredients:
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup soy sauce
¼ cup pineapple juice
2 garlic cloves, minced
½ teaspoon each salt and black pepper
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon water
1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes
1 yellow pepper, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes
1 green bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-inch cubes
1 red onion, cut into 1-inch cubes
2 cups fresh pineapple, cut into 1-inch cubes
Green onions for garnish
Prep: In a small saucepan, whisk together brown sugar, soy sauce, pineapple juice, garlic, pepper and salt. In a small bowl, whisk together water and cornstarch. Slowly whisk into the saucepan with the other mixture. Bring to a boil and cook for 1 to 3 minutes just until mixture begins to thicken. Remove from heat and reserve ¼ cup sauce for later.
Place chicken and the cooled sauce in a large zip-close bag and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Thread chicken on skewers with peppers and onions, alternating between meat and veggies.
Grill over medium high heat for 8 to 10 minutes, turning once, until meat is done to your liking. Remove from grill and baste with remaining sauce. Place on a platter and garnish with green onions if desired.
Hawaiian Fried Rice
with Easy
Sweet and Sour Sauce
Hawaiian Fried Rice with Easy Sweet and Sour Sauce is made with large chunks of ham and pineapple, veggies and an addicting sauce. Fried rice with pineapple may sound strange, but after you try this recipe you will see how well it works. This recipe preps in 20 minutes and cooks in 20 minutes, making it weeknight friendly.
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 medium onion, peeled and diced
1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
1 cup cooked ham, cubed
1 15.5-ounce can of pineapple chunks, drained and juice reserved
6 cups cooked white long-grain rice, cooled
2 tablespoons soy sauce
½ tablespoon garlic salt
2 eggs
½ lemon, juiced
Chopped scallions, for garnish
Ingredients for sweet and sour sauce:
9 tablespoons ketchup
3 tablespoons malt vinegar, no other vinegars please
5 tablespoons brown sugar
3 tablespoons pineapple juice, saved from canned pineapple
Prep:
Starting with the sauce, whisk ketchup, vinegar, brown sugar and pineapple juice in a small bowl and place in microwave. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until mixture begins to bubble. Mix again and set aside. This can be done in a small saucepan as well.
Heat oil in a large skillet. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, over medium heat for 5 minutes or until onion becomes translucent. Add red and green peppers. Cook for an additional 3 minutes.
Add cubed ham and pineapple chunks to the same skillet and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add cooked rice and turn heat to high. Toss everything together using a spatula. Add soy sauce and garlic salt. Continue cooking, using the spatula to keep everything from sticking to the pan for 5 to 6 minutes or until rice is hot. Push the ingredients to the side of the pan and crack both eggs into the middle of the pan. Move eggs around slowly until they start to scramble. Then mix eggs with rice mixture. Add lemon juice. Stir and taste. Add more soy sauce if desired. Divide the rice among 4 bowls and top with chopped scallions.
Blue Hawaiian
Cocktail
This Blue Hawaiian Cocktail is a tropical blend of rum, coconut and pineapple that is perfect for dreaming of the beach or lounging on your deck. This recipe is for 1 cocktail.
Ingredients:
1.5 ounces white or pineapple rum
¾ ounce blue Curaçao
2 ounces pineapple juice
¾ ounce crème de coconut
½ ounce fresh lemon juice
Prep:
Combine in a shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Pour over ice and garnish with a pineapple or orange slice and a maraschino cherry. Aloha!