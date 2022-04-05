Angler’s lawsuit could
have significant impact
Does the state of Colorado own the riverbeds of the “navigable” rivers in the state?
And if so, do anglers have the right to wade rivers and streams even through private property?
That’s the issue involving a Colorado Springs angler’s lawsuit claiming that he has the right to wade the Arkansas River through private property.
The case goes back some 10 years when a property owner reportedly threw rocks at Roger Hill as he was wade fishing the Arkansas near Texas Creek.
Mr. Hill, now 80, filed suit claiming that because the Arkansas was deemed a navigable river when it became a state in 1876, the state owned the riverbed and, as such, it was public property, and he has every right to be on that property.
For the past 150 years, however, the accepted practice and law in Colorado has been that while the state owned the water flowing in the state’s rivers, the property below the water was privately owned.
As Greg Felt, Chaffee County commissioner and an owner of a river outfitting business, said, if the lawsuit is successful it would have far-reaching statewide impact.
Among the implications is that if the suit ultimately succeeds, riverbeds would be public property and anglers, or anyone for that matter, would have the right to wade on that property.
Accepted practice currently is that while boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders, etc., can float over private property, they must have a landowner’s permission to actually touch down on private property.
Another potential aspect of the suit relates to property taxes. Property owners have for the past century and a half paid property taxes on riverbed land along with taxes on their other adjacent property. If the lawsuit is successful and riverbeds are deemed public lands, would owners still be liable for property taxes on riverbed lands?
These are among the potential questions the suit could raise, depending on the ultimate outcome.
That outcome, however, will not be determined anytime soon. The state appellate court ruling means that the case will now go to trial in the 11th Judicial District Court in Cañon City.
Whatever decision comes out of District Court will almost certainly be appealed to higher state and federal courts. If the case took a decade to get to this point, it likely will take another decade or more before a final decision is made.
While it will be years before it is finally resolved, the potential for its impact is no less significant.
WWII veteran’s salute
World War II veteran Jack Watkins, 98, of Poncha Springs said he never thought of his life as unusual. Given that he was born in 1924 and grew up in a small town, at the time it may not have been that unusual for kids to not go to school.
But what he has done with his life is in fact unusual, especially so for someone who did not have an early education or high school diploma.
At 17, he joined the Navy. A tail gunner on a carrier-based torpedo bomber, he served in the Pacific theater from the war’s beginning to its end in 1945. He then became a flight engineer on four-engine search planes and, later, a Navy recruiter, landing in Pueblo where he met the Berry family, at the time owners of Monarch ski area.
After leaving the service, without a high school diploma, he received a business operations degree from Denver University, and finding his way back to Monarch, became ski area manager, a position he held for more than a decade.
Thank you, Jack Watkins, for your service to your country and community. You are an inspiration, an example of what a person can do with their life.
— MJB