Disruption of normal life can be difficult for children, and with the addition of the holidays and the coronavirus, disruption is even higher.
Disruptions can affect children in many ways. Signs to recognize may include frustration, difficulty going to sleep or staying asleep or being clingy. Children who are frustrated may need someone to talk to or might enjoy a short walk or bike ride to help them feel better.
A lot of sleep pattern problems can be solved by regular bedtime routines. Going to bed at the same time and setting an alarm to wake up consistently at the same time will help with sleep problems.
Disruptions in life also make children act clingy. Clingy children can feel anxious or frustrated. Also, when parents or caregivers are anxious or frustrated, it makes children feel that way so much more.
There are many ways to help children cope, although it’s not always easy. Understanding what they are going through is the first step. Remind them they are not alone. Do not overload their schedules. Talk and ask questions as to what they might be going through. Sympathize with them and let them know we are all in this together. Let them know this won’t last forever. Try to stick to routines as much as possible. If there is something special going on, make sure to get back to routines as soon as possible.
Finding pleasant distractions is a great way to help children relax when they feel overwhelmed with disruptions of normal life. Try listening to relaxing music, read a book, play a game together with the family, watch a movie together or do a craft. While busy baking or cooking in the kitchen, put a puzzle out so the family can work on it at leisure. Any of these ideas can help children feel calm and more relaxed.
This holiday season may be different from last year because more families and friends may be getting together. Gathering with people they haven’t seen in a while or have never seen can also be difficult for children. Scheduling phone time with these family members or friends before the holidays could lessen the tension when everyone meets in person.
Happy holidays, everyone. Hope you have a safe and pleasant holiday season.
Joel Atkins is children’s librarian at Salida Regional Library.