I woke to the call of a muezzin summoning the faithful across the city to their morning devotion. In the half light, other occupants of the bunks in the backpackers dorm began to stir. I rose and, shouldering my backpack, stepped out into the bustle and humidity of a strange city.
With 12 hours to pass until catching a bus to the mainland, I wandered the streets in something of a daze, sponging up sights, sounds and smells exotic and enchanting.
I bought the last available ticket on the bus and was seated next to the only other Anglo on board, an English guy who’d traveled extensively through Southeast Asia.
A woman in uniform seated up front collected passports and travel documents for the first border checkpoint as we crossed the causeway connecting the island to the mainland. Barbed wire topped floodlit concrete walls, and billboards written in foreign script were adorned with representations of people being shot as they ran away.
After border formalities the Uniformed One returned to the bus and walked down the aisle handing back travel documents. She returned the English guy his passport but retained mine, shaking her head vigorously and speaking to me in her native tongue by way of explanation.
“I don’t know what that’s about, but I wouldn’t want to be without my passport anywhere around here,” said the English guy.
Already unsettled by alien surroundings and the signage at the border, my level of discomfort ratcheted up several notches. I approached her, making another attempt to get it back.
“I keep! I keep!” She exclaimed emphatically, pushing me away, her grasp of English I suspected better than she was letting on. Twenty-four hours of travel lay ahead, with another border crossing in the morning. I resolved to not let her out of my sight until I had my passport again.
Night fell quickly, the road we traveled a narrow strip of blacktop cut through jungle that grew right to the roadside. After a few hours we pulled off the highway at a roadhouse set down in the middle of nowhere. The bus ticket included dinner and we filed off the bus and into the roadhouse. One half was open to the night air, lit by fluorescent lights attracting hordes of insects, with picnic-style benches set on a bare concrete floor, the other half partitioned off with soft lighting, tables with napkins and silverware laid out.
It was to this fancy side that we filed, the Uniformed One leading the way. As I followed the English guy through the door, she held up her hand, shook her head and blocked my entrance.
“You go! You go!” she said, pushing me toward the other side of the road house.
“But I have a ticket!” I protested. She shook her head adamantly.
Giving up, I walked to the open side. Several tables were filled with locals, and at one end was a kitchen with food laid out in a buffet arrangement. Unsure what to do, I picked up a plate and began to spoon an indeterminant dish onto my plate.
One of the women working in the kitchen noticed and nudged her friend. One said something and they both started laughing. Soon every person there was staring at me, laughing and talking among themselves.
I stood with a stupid grin on my face, unsure of what breech of etiquette I’d committed. The first lady came over from the kitchen and took the plate from me, saying something in the local dialect. I shrugged, pointed at my belly, then at the food, and she spooned me a plate full. Once I’d sat down to eat, everybody returned to their prior activities, the gringo thankfully no longer the center of attention.
I reboarded the bus with the others, the English guy unhelpfully telling me about the great food and service they had received on the other side of the partition. Already my mind was on the next border crossing the following morning. I failed to get even a snatch of sleep while fellow passengers sprawled and snored around me.
Midmorning we drove up to the border checkpoint. I followed the Uniformed One off the bus, at which point she shook her head and indicated for me to get back on board.
“I don’t care what you say, I am not getting back on the bus without my passport.”
She relented and I followed her into the checkpoint, where an official reviewed each document. As he stamped my passport I reached across and took it from him as he made to hand it back to the Uniformed One and returned to the bus. She did not make eye contact with me as she handed back the other travelers their documentation.
Several hours later I alighted the bus, to be greeted by the friends I has come to see. Forty-eight hours travel time, approximately four hours sleep, no shower or change of clothes, a stranger in a strange land, relieved, ready for a beer and sleep.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.