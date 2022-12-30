Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

I woke to the call of a muezzin summoning the faithful across the city to their morning devotion. In the half light, other occupants of the bunks in the backpackers dorm began to stir. I rose and, shouldering my backpack, stepped out into the bustle and humidity of a strange city.

With 12 hours to pass until catching a bus to the mainland, I wandered the streets in something of a daze, sponging up sights, sounds and smells exotic and enchanting.