Chinese transgression
The Chinese spy balloon floating across the U.S. last week has generated differing reactions.
Biden administration critics say it was a violation of U.S. air space and sovereignty, that because it wasn’t popped until it reached the Atlantic coast, it showed the government as weak and indecisive, that it should have been shot down as soon as it crossed Alaska over the Pacific Ocean, and if not then, over Montana’s open spaces.
Others say the balloon was essentially harmless, that it would not pick up any more national defense information than is already available to satellites, that destroying it over land posed a danger to those below who could be hit by debris.
In the future, more information will no doubt come out relating to what the Chinese said was a “private weather balloon.” But that explanation doesn’t pass a straight-face test.
China had a reason for sending the unmanned airship across North America. Further, what are the chances that an errant, privately owned Chinese balloon should pass directly over U.S. bases, home to the country’s nuclear-armed missiles?
This may have been to test American military and government resolve, to see how the administration reacted to a clear territorial violation and international provocation.
To this end, the spy balloon should have been blown out of the sky over the Pacific, as soon as it crossed into U.S. air space. And if not then, as soon as it flew into Montana and that state’s vast open spaces.
Low income housing?
At a recent meeting, Poncha Springs trustees approved a letter of support for Monarch Gardens, a proposed 36-unit low-income tax-credit project.
If ultimately approved by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, the structure would be built just to the west and north of the U.S. 50-285 traffic signal and near the town center on Nickerson Avenue.
John Vance of Northwest Real Estate Capital Corp., based in Boise, Idaho, said it would be similar to Salida Ridge, a 48-unit tax-credit project east of the city, which he said is nearing its full occupancy
He said because of the county’s growth and the price of housing, the project is needed.
The application must go through and be approved by the state’s housing and finance authority, which he said is expected to consider the request in May.
Units would be restricted to those earning 30-60 percent of area median income.
Because home sales are well north of $700,000 – out of reach of all but the highest-paid wage earners – and rental prices start at about $1,200 per month and go up from there, additional low-income housing units are needed.
Given the need for low-income housing across the state, the question is whether or not the housing authority approves Monarch Gardens or grants the tax credits to similar projects elsewhere.
Tuition up; CMC saves
The cost per credit hour for classes at Colorado Mountain College next fall will rise 5 percent, from the present $95 to $100 for in-district students.
While tuition is up, in-district students who can live at home and take CMC classes see a substantial savings. A quick search finds the national average for a year of college for a student living on campus at a public institution is $25,700.
Personal situations do vary; however, a student could save $20,000 for a year living at home while attending CMC and earning transferable credits, a substantial sum for most students and families.
— MJB