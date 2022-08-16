Hard to believe Labor Day is just about three weeks away. Time to plan some fun trip or event for the family as the summer wanes and autumn peeks around the corner.
I am still using as many oven-free recipes as possible until the beginning of September, but I promise I will not subject readers to another foil-inspired recipe or the cheesy headline that goes with them. Sorry, Paul!
Pork Tenderloin with
Port-Cherry Reduction
Pork Tenderloin with Port-Cherry Reduction does not require a lot of cooking time. This meat is super tender with a buttery fine-grained texture that is easy to prepare, cooks quickly, and the mild flavor of the meat is the perfect backdrop for a variety of sauces. This meat is lean, so it is easy to dry it out. Preheating the cast iron skillet in the oven first ensures the tenderloins cook quickly but still develop a great crust. Make sure your tenderloins don’t curl by cutting away the silver prior to cooking.
Ingredients:
2 12- to 16-ounce pork tenderloins
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 large shallot, minced
¾ cup port
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
¼ cup dried cherries, chopped
1 sprig fresh thyme
2 tablespoons butter
Prep:
Adjust oven rack to the middle of the oven and place a 12-inch cast iron skillet on the rack. Preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Meanwhile, season the pork on all sides with salt. Let sit at room temperature while the skillet preheats.
When the oven reaches 500 degrees, pat the pork dry with paper towels and season on all sides with pepper. Remove skillet from the oven and place on a medium-high burner. Turn oven off. Add oil to the skillet and heat until just smoking. Brown pork on all sides, about 10 minutes.
Reduce heat to medium-low and continue to cook the pork, turning as needed, until well browned and when the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees, about 8 to 12 minutes. Transfer pork to a cutting board and loosely tent with aluminum foil to rest while making the reduction.
In the same skillet, add the shallot and cook over medium heat until softened, about 30 seconds. Stir in port, vinegar, cherries and thyme sprig, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Bring to a simmer and cook until slightly thickened and reduced to about ½ cup, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove skillet from heat, remove thyme sprig and whisk in butter. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Cut pork into ½-inch-thick slices and serve with reduction drizzled over the top.
Braised Chicken Thighs
with Swiss Chard
and Carrots
Braised Chicken Thighs with Swiss Chard and Carrots is an easy one-dish meal that delivers rich, meaty chicken with veggies cooked at the same time as the meat.
Ingredients:
8 bone-in chicken thighs, skin on
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 medium white onion, finely chopped
6 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon fresh thyme, minced, or 1 teaspoon dried thyme
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup chicken broth
1 pound carrots, peeled and halved crosswise
1½ pounds Swiss chard, stemmed and sliced into ½-inch-wide strips
3 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon lemon zest, plus 2 teaspoons lemon juice
Prep:
Adjust oven rack to lower position and preheat oven to 325 degrees. Pat chicken dry with a paper towel and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Heat 12-inch cast iron skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add oil and heat just until smoking. Brown half of the chicken, about 4 minutes per side, and transfer to a plate. Repeat with remaining thighs and transfer to a plate.
Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of fat from the skillet. Add onion and cook over medium heat until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and thyme, cooking until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in flour and cook 1 minute. Slowly stir in chicken broth, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Smooth out any lumps. Stir in carrots and bring to a simmer.
Nestle the chicken skin side up into the skillet along with any accumulated juices. Transfer skillet to the oven and braise until chicken offers little resistance when poked with the tip of a knife, but still clings to the bones, 1 to 1¼ hours. Remove skillet from oven and transfer chicken to a serving platter. Tent loosely with aluminum foil and let rest while the vegetables finish.
Stir in chard, one handful at a time, and cook over medium heat until wilted and tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add lemon zest and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper. Serve chicken on a platter with the veggies.