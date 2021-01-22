The snow was slow in arriving that year, and with it, the jobs at the ski area.
“It’s in Mother Nature’s hands. You boys are on the list, but until we get some snow, we can’t commit to anything more specific.” The woman in the personnel department shrugged sympathetically. “Hopefully by Thanksgiving,” she added.
Back at the small A-Frame overlooking Donner Lake we three had rented for the season, we took stock of our collective resources.
A significant portion of our finances had been spent pumping gas into the straight-six, ’53 Chevy pick-up we’d driven from Ohio to the Sierras, forgoing luxuries like motel rooms and showers to either take turns driving through the night, or rolling out sleeping bags on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere.
The rent was paid up until Dec. 1. The fridge boasted some mustard and a twelve pack of the cheapest beer we could stomach.
We pooled our cash. Sixty three dollars would buy enough milk, bread and Cheerios to last until the rent ran out.
We’d put enough gas in the truck to get us to the ski area one more time when the phone call came through. Otherwise, my mountain bike would serve as our collective transport.
We each dealt with our enforced austerity in different ways. For Johnny, something of a restless nature boy, that involved daily hikes into the surrounding pine forests.
Ed would sleep late and spend his afternoons sitting on the deck overlooking the lake, creating an extended family of hedgehogs out of the ponderosa cones and needles in plentiful supply.
I took to daily rides to the top of nearby Donner Pass, then would see how many cars I could overtake returning on the downhill.
My first introduction to Monday Night Football, and the trials and tribulations of being a Broncos fan, came watching them concede ten points to the Cleveland Browns after the two minute warning to lose 30-29.
Little by little, as the days drew in and the temperatures dropped, ice began to form along the edges of the lake, gradually creeping towards its center. Still the skies stayed clear.
While we wished for a winter of the proportions something similar to the one for which the Donner party became infamous, and while a steady diet of toast and Cheerios quickly became uninspiring, I don’t recall ever regarding either of my room mates as a potential dietary supplement.
I will confess to the three of us, one night while shopping for Cheerios, eating a rotisserie chicken while walking down the aisles of the supermarket, furtively hiding the bones behind the canned fruit and vegetables.
Finally, a week before Thanksgiving, the long awaited phone call came. We piled into the Chevy and drove to the ski area to fill out the requisite paperwork.
Snow lay on the upper reaches of the mountain, and lower down the snow making machines had been hard at work during the night.
“We’re not planning on opening for a couple of weeks,” the personnel lady said, “but we’ve got enough going on to get you started.” She introduced us to our boss, Hans, the humorless Austrian in charge of base operations and soon-to-be nemesis, who looked with immediate disapproval at my burgeoning dreadlocks.
We were to be assigned to the building maintenance crew, essentially janitors, responsible for the night time cleaning of the base area facilities – a prime position; little direct supervision and days free to ski, although only one of these benefits would transpire into reality.
The drive back to the cabin was filled with optimism and excitement fueled by the prospect of a regular paycheck after weeks of uncertainty and austerity.
Thoughts of pizza, beer, bars and a social life beyond four walls, the three of us, and a family of inanimate hedgehogs began to fill our minds.
So too for me the prospect of a season spent in the mountains, at a legendary ski area, my decision to forego my plane ticket to London to winter over in the Sierras vindicated.
Still, wherever possible, we eased the Chevy out of gear and into neutral on the downhills to save on gas, and there were boxes of Cheerios still to be digested. We weren’t quite out of the woods yet.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.