Working with families, and living with my own teenage sons, I’ve thought a lot about how we’ve all been affected one year later after the start of the pandemic and how different that looks family to family, and in different communities, states and countries.
One thing most of us have in common, however, is that the pandemic has pushed and challenged our family relationships.
We’ve often been in tighter quarters for longer time with fewer people and places to which to escape.
These more frequent encounters with family with few escapes have challenged all of us to look at our communication styles and how we handle conflict.
My conflict skills include a colorful array of stuffing, peace-making, or avoidant behaviors, which don’t resolve much. They clear the air for a moment, but the conflict returns.
Many of us have histories in our own families growing up where conflict meant aggression, insults, silence or possibly even violence.
Conflict became and may still be to us something negative, almost a bad word and something to be avoided at all costs.
What we are learning about conflict, however, is that it is essential in our lives for growth, change and understanding. As an individual, it offers us the opportunity to practice and hone many skills such as listening, speaking out our needs respectfully, calming ourselves so we can think clearly and it opens doors to understand new things about ourselves and the person or people with whom we’re in conflict.
As a parent it gives us an opportunity to teach our children these skills, to learn more about our children and to grow as a family.
Because handling conflict doesn’t come naturally, especially if no one ever taught or exampled it for you, here are a few basic skills we can all practice to change conflict into a welcome opportunity for growth and healing with our children or teens (or for that matter, partner, friends and neighbors).
Take a moment to cool down and breathe (both parties if possible). We can’t think logically or clearly when we are in an emotional state. Three deep breaths is often enough.
As you breathe, welcome the conflict and remind yourself that “You got this! You are enough!” Sometimes taking a walk or stepping away allows the needed space to calm yourself down.
Listen, listen, listen. You don’t need to fix or change anyone else. Reflect back what you’re hearing the other person say. Make it about them for a bit. “You seem like you’re angry because you wanted to be able to hang out with your friends today.”
Then listen to their response and empathize with the emotions. The “you seem” statements allow children to feel seen and heard (check out consciousdiscipline.com for some incredible tools for working with your children and high emotions).
Share your own feelings and needs with “I” statements (check out the center for nonviolent communication: cnvc.org). Then make a plan to meet the needs of both parties in a way that works for your family.
There is a calm and connection that comes from feeling heard as well as truly listening to the other person. Life is short and challenging for all of us, and using conflict as a way to teach and listen is an opportunity for understanding and growth.
For support in your family with any of these skills, please contact Sarah Green: sarah.green@state.co.us or Ann Marie Swan: aswan@chaffeecounty.org.
Sarah Green is the family program coordinator at Family and Youth Initiatives.