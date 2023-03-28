Remember “Arlene’s Cuisine”?
Well, I’m back – for a day at least – and happy to share some recipes from my files while Denise Goetz takes a brief break.
Honey has always been a favorite of mine for sweetening in tea or coffee or substituting for sugar in baking. Honeybees are just marvelous little critters that give us a product that has been used since ancient times. It’s been used to treat wounds and bruises because of its antiseptic properties, in beauty products and in baking, as a sweetener because honey tends to absorb and retain moisture so baked products stay fresh longer.
You can substitute honey for all of the sugar in some recipes and in other recipes for up to half of the sugar. When switching honey for sugar in baked goods, reduce the amount of liquid by ¼ cup for each cup of honey used and add ¼ to ¾ teaspoon baking soda for each cup of honey.
Also, it’s a good idea to lower the oven temperature by 25 degrees to prevent overbrowning. It may take a little practice to figure out exactly what works for you when substituting, but it’s a healthy and tasty alternative, and with baked goods, you’ll find they last longer and with no artificial preservatives.
Lighter honey, like clover, has a more delicate flavor, and the darker honey, gathered in the fall, is more pungent so it’s best to use the fall honey in yeast breads and spiced foods like cakes and cookies. Honey also works well in meat dishes. Here are a few recipes that use this marvelous gift from our friends, the bees.
Honey Oat Bread
1½ cups water
1 cup and 2 tablespoons oat bran
½ cup warm water
2 packages dry yeast
¼ cup honey
¼ cup vegetable oil
1½ teaspoons salt
4½ to 5 cups flour
1 egg white
Heat 1½ cups water to boiling and stir in 1 cup oat bran. Mix well and cool.
Place ½ cup warm water in a bowl and sprinkle with yeast, stirring to dissolve. Stir in oat bran mixture, honey, vegetable oil, salt and 2 cups flour and beat until smooth. Stir in enough more flour to make a soft dough and knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth, about 10 minutes. When dough feels smooth and elastic, place it in a greased bowl, turning to grease the top. Let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 40 minutes.
Punch down and divide into two pieces. Roll each piece to an 8-by-12-inch rectangle and then roll up from the short side to make two loaves. Place seam side down in two greased loaf pans. Cover and let rise again in a warm place until doubled, about 40 minutes.
Brush with egg white and sprinkle with remaining oat bran. Bake at 375 degrees for about 35 minutes or until done. Test by tapping the loaf. If it sounds hollow, it’s done. Cool on wire racks.
Honey Butter
(Nice served with sopaipillas or on the Honey Oat Bread.)
Mix ½ cup of soft butter with an equal amount of honey until smooth. Store in the refrigerator but remove to soften before serving.
Honey Lace Cookies
½ cup shortening
½ cup sugar
½ cup honey
1 egg
1 cup sifted flour
½ teaspoon baking soda and ½ teaspoon baking powder (reduce each to ¼ teaspoon for Salida’s elevation)
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup quick-cooking rolled oats
1 cup shredded coconut
½ cup chopped nuts
Cream shortening, sugar and honey until light. Add egg and beat well. Sift flour, soda, baking powder and salt and combine with the creamed mixture. Stir in rolled oats, coconut and nuts. Drop by tablespoons onto a greased cookie sheet, 2 inches apart. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until cookies are golden brown. Remove while warm but not hot. Makes 30 cookies.
Citrus Honeyed
Carrots
1 bunch of regular-size carrots
Salt
¼ cup melted butter
¼ cup honey
1½ teaspoons grated orange peel
1½ teaspoons grated lemon peel
Wash and peel carrots and cook in about 1 inch of boiling salted water, about 20 minutes, until crisp tender. Drain. Blend melted butter, honey and citrus peels. Pour over cooked carrots and place on low heat until carrots are glazed. Serves four.
Honeyed Chicken
1 3½- to 4-pound chicken, cut up
Butter
½ cup honey
2 tablespoons soy sauce
Arrange chicken in a low baking pan. Brush with soft butter and drizzle with honey combined with soy sauce. Bake at 350 degrees for about 1½ hours until chicken is tender, brushing with honey sauce frequently. Remove chicken from pan. Skim fat from gravy. Add any remaining honey sauce and thicken with a little cornstarch if desired Serve sauce over chicken. Serves four.
Honey and Fruit
Pork Chops
4 thick pork chops
1 can (8½ ounce) sliced pineapple
½ cup honey
¼ cup pineapple syrup
1 tablespoon prepared mustard
Maraschino cherries
Cut a pocket into each pork chop and insert ½ slice of pineapple. Combine honey, pineapple syrup and mustard and spoon a little over each chop. Bake at 350 degrees for 1½ hours, drizzling honey sauce over the chops frequently. Remove chops from oven and top each with ½ slice of pineapple and a maraschino cherry. Return to oven for 1 or 2 minutes to warm the fruit. Heat any remaining sauce and serve with chops. Serves four.