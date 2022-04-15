For a half mile the river flows due north, the wind here quartering behind me off my right shoulder instead of directly downstream against my cast. I’ll take any help I can get, I think as I stand on a high bank looking down through the water to the cobbled bed below, searching for signs of fish.
So low and clear flows the water that it seems all the river’s secrets should be laid bare, yet none are revealed – no torpedo shape facing upstream among the rounded cobbles, no shadow flitting side to side within a feed lane, no rings on the surface to denote a rise.
Overhead, the sun bears down bright out of a cloudless sky. If I were a fish I’d stay hidden from view too, I think – not a lot to be gained otherwise except the unwelcome attention of any one of a number of airborne predators. As if to confirm my intuition, a great blue heron hitherto unnoticed lifts off from its perch on a ponderosa and flies upstream, away from where I slip-step down loose rocks to the river below.
I hope for some sign of mayfly activity on the water and the consequent opportunity to fish dry flies, but the combination of sunshine and wind render that unlikely. Mayflies generally hatch beneath overcast skies, and strong winds like today can blow those that do hatch quickly off the water to parts unknown.
Can the angler, in his corner science and the most developed brain known to nature, outwit and outthink a creature armed with instinct and a brain the size of a pea? The fact that this question is asked every time an angler hits the river, and the answer varies from one day to the next, is where the appeal of angling lies.
I decide to trawl the depths, setting up a nymph rig and focusing my attention on the deeper channels and darker seams along the riverbed. The surging upstream wind requires a looser, open-shouldered cast to stop the line and flies being blown into the back of my head.
For a half hour I make my way upstream with little tangible reward, save hooking several sticks that I bring to me to inspect the bug life attached to them – heavy with caddis cases but only a scattering of mayfly nymphs and an occasional squat stonefly nymph.
I switch my bottom fly to a caddis pattern, and a few minutes later set my hook into what I assume is another stick that turns out to be a robust brown trout that leaps and darts away from me downstream until I can turn it and bring it to the net. Confidence in my process begins to return, and a little further up the same run I hook and land another.
I move upstream, my intent not to plunder any particular place but rather to gain an insight into where the fish are holding and how the population is making its comeback from the recent ravages of fire and flood.
Next stop is a place where a large boulder juts out from the riverbank into the flow. Ahead of the boulder, rip-rap caught on a cluster of smaller rocks forms a sieve that slows the current, in turn creating a slow, deep pool with a pronounced channel flowing past the boulder.
I cast toward the sieve, the fly line settling into the water alongside the boulder, and strip line in time with the flow as first the line, then leader, then indicator drift through the deeper channel. The indicator dives hard, and as I raise the rod tip a large brown leaps from the water, making for the sieve above. I horse it away from the rip-rap, and a minute later the brown almost fills my net as I slip the hook from its mouth and return it to the pool. As if it needed reinforcing, I remind myself a prime fish will generally occupy a prime lie.
For a further hour I make my way up the river, avoiding the broad, shallow fans in preference for depth and structure, miraculously not tangling my nymph rig once in the wind while bringing several more fish to the net. On this day, bigger brain and science wins out, but who can say about tomorrow?
