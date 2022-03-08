Recently I have had a couple of people ask me if I could provide some simpler recipes in this column. Absolutely! Cooking simple, quick meals doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice taste or quality.
Cooking with fewer ingredients means saving money on the shopping bill, freeing time to spend with the family during the work week and giving youngsters a chance to help out in the kitchen.
Cacio e Pepe
This first recipe is about as easy as it gets. Cacio e Pepe, spaghetti with cheese and pepper, is perfect with a side salad and some crusty French bread, is great any time of the year and cooks in less than 30 minutes.
Ingredients:
Salt, to taste
½ pound spaghetti
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper
4 ounces fresh Parmesan or pecorino Romano cheese, grated.
Dried parsley, for garnish if desired
Prep:
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook 1 minute less than the package instructions. Pasta should be al dente. Save 1 cup of the pasta water, then drain the noodles.
Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add olive oil, butter and pepper. Stir to combine. Stir in reserved pasta water then stir in spaghetti noodles. Reduce heat to low. Add cheese and toss until cheese is melted and the pasta is well coated. Hit with a dash of salt, if desired.
To serve, swirl pasta with a fork on a plate until it resembles a beehive. Sprinkle with a little parsley and enjoy.
Ravioli and
Spinach Lasagna
Ravioli and Spinach Lasagna preps in 10 minutes and cooks in 30 minutes. Using refrigerated cheese ravioli and jarred sauce makes this a speedy weeknight meal. Of course, your own sauce would taste even better if you have time or some leftover sauce.
Ingredients:
1 pound Italian sausage, casings removed
12 ounces fresh baby spinach
24 ounces marinara sauce
20 ounces refrigerated cheese ravioli
3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Prep:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large skillet over medium heat, crumble and cook sausage until no longer pink. Add spinach and stir together until wilted. In a 13-by-9-inch pan, ladle enough sauce to cover the bottom of the pan. Arrange a single layer of ravioli to cover bottom of pan. Cover with half the cheese and layer remaining ravioli on top of the cheese layer.
Spread the sausage and spinach mixture on top of ravioli. Cover with remaining sauce and top with the remaining cheese. Bake for 30 minutes or until warmed through and bubbling. Let cool 10 minutes before cutting.
Crock-Pot
Chicken Teriyaki
Crock-Pot Chicken Teriyaki has just 5 ingredients and cooks all day on low in the slow cooker. Cooked rice or steamed broccoli are great sides and take little time to prepare while the chicken finishes cooking.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts or 5 or 6 boneless, skinless thighs
1/3 cup soy sauce
½ cup hoisin sauce
3 garlic cloves, minced
4 scallions, chopped for garnish if desired
Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish if desired
Prep:
Add olive oil, chicken, soy sauce, hoisin sauce and garlic to a Crock-Pot or slow cooker in this order. Do not mix. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours. When chicken is done, shred or dice into bite-sized pieces and serve over rice with a side of steamed broccoli. If using scallions and/or sesame seeds sprinkle on top before serving.
Easy Blackened
Salmon
Easy Blackened Salmon is seasoned with bold spices and is ready in 15 minutes. The mixture of crispy and tender textures is hard to beat. The homemade blackened seasoning is savory and spicy and is a perfect upgrade for any protein.
Ingredients for homemade blackened seasoning:
1½ teaspoons sweet paprika
1½ teaspoons smoked paprika
2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
1½ teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon granulated onion powder
1 teaspoon granulated garlic powder
1 teaspoon granulated sugar
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon dried thyme
Prep: Whisk all ingredient together and store in an airtight glass jar or zip-close bag for up to 3 months.
Ingredients for salmon:
3 tablespoons canola or light olive oil
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 to 3 tablespoons blackened seasoning, homemade or store bought
4 6-ounce salmon fillets, skin on, bones removed
4 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves only
1 teaspoon fresh oregano leaves
1 lemons, juiced and zested
Prep:
Heat oil to smoking in a cast iron skillet set over medium heat. While oil heats, sprinkle the flesh side of the salmon with salt. Spread blackened seasoning on a plate and press the skinless side of the salmon into the seasoning. The salmon should have a heavy coating of seasoning.
When oil is ready, remove skillet from heat. Press salmon fillets into the oil, flesh side down and place skillet back on the heat. Cook 2 to 3 minutes until salmon is blackened, but not burned. Turn fillets over and continue cooking until skin is crispy, 4 to 6 minutes.
Transfer salmon to a serving platter. Sprinkle with lemon juice and zest and serve immediately.