In late January, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board decided to postpone indefinitely the effective dates of exemptions to operation of the Tennessee Pass Line pending consideration of arguments presented in opposition to opening the line.
The STB’s action puts on hold steps toward trains running on the 163-mile stretch running from Parkdale west of Cañon City, through Salida, Buena Vista and Leadville to Sage.
The Colorado, Midland & Pacific, a subsidiary of the Rio Grande Pacific Corporation, has proposed to lease the line from the Union Pacific.
Normally, railroad transactions fall into one of four categories: major, significant, minor and exempt. Short line transactions and leases such as Tennessee Pass routinely are in the latter classification, which means exemptions take effect 30 days after they are filed.
But the proposed lease has run into significant opposition from environmentalists, local governments, businesses and at least one other short-line railroad operator.
One concern is that the segment of track would be used to transport crude oil from Utah to refineries along the Gulf Coast. However, a representative of CM&P told Chaffee County Commissioners Feb. 8 the railroad has no plans to transport crude, that the railroad plans only to explore commuter and local freight traffic.
CM&P’s Sara Cassidy said the company is meeting with communities to discuss options of setting up a commuter and local freight line.
We are by no means experts on the ins and outs of the current railroad industry and make no pretense of having knowledge of what CM&P might see in reopening the line.
However, it does appear odd that a company would enter into a lease agreement to potentially create a short-line railroad without first doing background research.
Viable businesses typically do not enter into agreements without first doing their homework on how that business would operate, how it would generate business and how prospective customers might use the proposed service.
It is especially odd that the CM&P would be inquiring of how communities along the line might view a freight and commuter railroad without first having some type of business plan in place considering the cost of repairing the rails to where they would be able to carry freight and commuters.
The line has not been in use since 1997. Some observers estimate that it would cost a million dollars per mile to renovate the tracks, or $160 million-plus. Others estimate the cost would be in excess of a quarter billion dollars to get the tracks to where they would be able to just carry freight.
This does not include the cost of equipping the line with the engines and rolling stock needed to operate a freight and commuter line, finding staff or getting the railroad into operation, which would cost millions more.
Early in January, the Colorado Pacific Railroad LLC and KCVN LLC, which operates a short line railroad in western Kansas and eastern Colorado, filed a motion with the Surface Transportation Board to reject the CM&P exemption.
CPR/KCVN had made a previous bid to lease the Tennessee Pass Line from the Union Pacific to haul grain to the West Coast and Pacific markets, a bid the UP rejected saying it was in negotiations with another entity interested in leasing the line.
In opposition to the motions to reject, the Colorado Midland & Pacific says its “primary objective in leasing the line is to provide passenger operations.”
If this is in fact the CM&P’s intent, why did it lease the line before even beginning to research viability of freight and passenger service on track which has not seen traffic in 20-plus years?
Given the costs and what appears to be building opposition, not to mention the lack of a business plan, it’s difficult to get excited about CM&P’s current proposal, even considering the appeal passenger service through the valley might have.
— MJB