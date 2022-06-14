Inflation at highest rate in four decades
The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that Americans in May paid 10.1 percent more for food items from milk to hamburger, from eggs to carrots and bread, than they paid for groceries a year earlier, in May 2021.
The rising cost of food was just one element in the consumer price index for the month. According to the CPI, at an increase of 10 percent, food price increases were a relative bargain compared to skyrocketing energy costs.
A gallon of gasoline was listed at about $4.75 last month, up 49 percent over a year prior; electricity jumped 12 percent; and natural gas was up 30 percent.
And if your summer plans included air travel for the family, the CPI showed ticket prices up 38 percent over 2021.
For all goods and services, the Labor Department pegged inflation at 8.6 percent for May, the highest rate since 1981, more than four decades past, when Ronald Reagan was president.
For the years 2010-2019, the U.S. inflation rate averaged about 1.75 percent while the longer term rate averages 3.2 percent.
Causes behind the current inflation wave are attributed to government spending to stimulate the economy in the midst of the pandemic, consumer buying coming out of the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, government energy policies and most recently the Ukraine War.
And it could have been even worse, many believe, if the Biden administration had been successful in passing the president’s Build Back Better legislation, which would have pumped an additional $4-trillion-plus into the economy.
To bring down inflation and cool the economy, the Federal Reserve has raised and is raising interest rates, a dicey game that some say could result in a recession, if the economy contracts more than expected.
For the next few months, some economists forecast consumer price increases beginning to level off, with the rate of increase slowing. But in the meantime, consumers will be warily watching their pocketbooks and bank accounts.
Not up to standards
Eleventh Judicial District District Attorney Linda Stanley’s license to practice law has been reinstated.
The first-term DA’s license had been revoked temporarily because of a failure to complete continuing education courses required of all practicing attorneys.
Deputies in the office were able to continue to practice law, continuing legal work because licenses are held individually, separate from the district attorney and the district’s chief prosecutor.
Ms. Stanley said it’s not unusual for attorneys to have their licenses put on hold temporarily, while they complete required continuing ed classes.
If this is in fact the case, we are not aware of a similar scenario taking place involving the district’s chief prosecuting attorney.
The revocation of her law license, though temporary, appears to be a flagrant disregard for the rules and regulations governing attorneys, and certainly below the standards expected of a district attorney in charge of prosecuting criminal cases in four counties.
Honoring Old Glory
The stars and stripes will be flying today, Flag Day, honoring Old Glory, America’s symbol of freedom, of liberty, of truth and justice, in the United States and around the world.
— MJB