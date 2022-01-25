As I have mentioned many times before, we have an amazing group of volunteers who help out at Salida Regional Library. Their jobs vary from shelf reading (fixing the misshelved books as well as pulling books with worn labels) to book sale preparation and running the book sale to running our Arts at the Library program.
Recently we had a volunteer, Faye Golson, move on from her duties as the Arts at the Library spearhead, and we want to acknowledge how much she helped us and the time she spent improving our process and displays. Faye put in many hours reviewing and accepting applications, reworking our contracts and helping to put up and take down artists’ exhibits.
I believe people who volunteer are well-rounded and compassionate, have even more skills than the ones used in daily jobs and are willing to add to the success of their community. To Faye and all our volunteers, we say a huge thank you.
Looking for something to Feb. 3? Salida Regional Library, the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Buena Vista Library have teamed up to host another community book study as part of our “Within Our Range” series.
This quarter the meeting will be at Salida Regional Library, starting at 5:30 p.m. in our Tolkien Meeting Room. Masks are required if you are attending in person. There will be a virtual option through Zoom as well. You may check out our website or call one of the host organizations for that link.
This quarter’s book is titled “Trees and Other Witnesses” by Kathy Taylor. We are lucky to have Kathy attending this program to answer questions, be part of the group discussion and give us some background on trees. Kathy Taylor is a writer and musician and a retired professor of Spanish (literature, linguistics and creative writing). She has published in English, Spanish and Papiamentu (a Caribbean Creole language): poetry, songs, short stories, translations, a bilingual ethnographic novel on Mexican taxi drivers and literary criticism.
She has lived and worked extensively in Latin America and the Caribbean, and her experiences there have deeply informed her work. Her writing often involves explorations of the natural world and the diverse communities that interact with it.
She lives off the grid with her husband in the mountains of Colorado.
What else do we have happening? Lots. Please check out our website at https://www.salidalibrary.org/events/ to learn more about our program offerings.
This season (January through May) we have added two movie days per month, one for K-4 and one for middle school kids.
We are hosting Google Basics classes twice a month for anyone who thinks they may be falling behind the curve on how-to’s of technology. We have a reading bingo challenge for teens and adults that runs the length of the season, teen craft days once a month and a collaboration with Soulcraft Brewery where we will be hosting Crafts & Crafts for adults.
Plus, we are bringing back our much-loved staples: adult book club, adult game night, writer’s group, adult craft night, storytime, kids’ crafts (both in-house and take and makes), Fort Friday, Middle School Trivia and more.
Hope to see you soon. Happy reading!
Susan Matthews is Salida Regional Library director.