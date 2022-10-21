Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

We headed out from the shade of the cottonwoods into the heat of early afternoon. Regular patronage over the years by the local wild donkey herd had left the trail inch-deep in dust and liberally scattered with droppings.

Soon we reached a fork in the trail, took the left one that kept to the higher ground skirting the floodplain, leaving behind most traces of the donkeys, who apparently favored the alternative leading to the lowland.