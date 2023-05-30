Polis signs bill
Gov. Jared Polis was in town recently to sign a bill into law.
HB-1246 was sponsored by Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon), Rep. Rose Pugliese (R-Colorado Springs), Sen. Janet Buckner (D-Aurora) and Sen. Perry Will (R-New Castle).
The bill will provide funds to create free training opportunities for those seeking certification or associate degrees in a number of in-demand jobs in the areas of fire-forestry, early childhood, education, law enforcement, construction and nursing.
In addition, the bill will appropriate $5 million for the general fund to create two new short-term degree nursing programs at community or technical colleges.
All of these career paths are needed in Chaffee County.
Polis said cost is a barrier to people acquiring additional skills. Currently, he said, there are more jobs in Colorado than skilled workers.
The state will provide $38.6 million to fund the program, which will in turn allocate funds to community and technical colleges, area technical colleges, local district colleges and Colorado Mesa University to provide assistance to students for eligible expenses that support their enrollment in these programs.
As the class of 2023 begins fanning out in all directions discovering what career paths suit them, this will be another tool they can use as they launch themselves into the future.
Idling cars
City council made the decision to approve first reading of an ordinance amending Chapter 8 of the city code to limit excessive vehicle idling within the city.
We ask for what reason the city is considering this change in the code.
City Administrator Drew Nelson commented that the ordinance will be one of the lowest levels for law enforcement.
The ordinance seems unenforceable as a police officer would need to witness the idling for 15 minutes.
Councilman Mike Pollock, who was the only dissenting vote, said he was worried about putting laws on the books that can’t be enforced and asked if it was just trying to force people to be polite.
Councilwoman Jane Templeton suggested making this law tied to “citizens’ complaints.”
So far the definition of excessive idling is more than 15 minutes, but with neighborhood shenanigans and the subjective nature of this law there is the potential for abuse.
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort said if someone were parked outside her house she’d report it. She remarked that a child with asthma could be adversely affected.
Would it matter still if it were an adult with asthma?
Mayor Dan Shore put his 2 cents in saying that it is a pollution issue, and the behavior could be changed by having it on the books.
Think about laws that have tried to change human behavior in the past – prohibition or laws against marijuana.
The Mountain Mail can’t sit idly by while this ordinance goes quietly into the books.
Already the cost of gasoline at the pump makes idling a car for any length of time costly.
According to AAA, drivers need to start the engine and allow it to idle only for the time it takes to fasten seat belts.
They allow for a little longer idle time in the winter while clearing snow and ice from the windshield and other car parts.
Our cops have enough to do already, answering some 8,000 annual calls for service.
An unenforced law will have the effect of causing a lack of respect for all our laws. Unenforced laws will also create the potential of law enforcement to abuse power by applying the law to one person but not another.
The Mountain Mail respectfully asks council to say “no” to the excessive idling ordinance.
PJG