Hayden Mellsop - The Accidental Angler

I looked down in surprise at my thumb, bleeding profusely from a clean slice across the top.

How and when it happened a mystery, I’d felt nothing. I had been struggling to gain enough dexterity in my hands to be able to work my nippers to cut a slender piece of tippet, until then unaware of how cold I had become over the preceding two hours.