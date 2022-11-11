I looked down in surprise at my thumb, bleeding profusely from a clean slice across the top.
How and when it happened a mystery, I’d felt nothing. I had been struggling to gain enough dexterity in my hands to be able to work my nippers to cut a slender piece of tippet, until then unaware of how cold I had become over the preceding two hours.
A hundred yards away in the back of my truck was a first aid kit, but I knew once I left the river, I’d likely not return, and fish were rising. I shook blood off my hand, selected a small dry and fumbled my way through a clinch knot, a few-seconds procedure taking the best part of two minutes, determined to catch a fish on a dry fly.
“Shoulda been here yesterday,” the guy in the fly shop had said earlier in the day. “This front’ll have put the fish down for the winter. You might be able to dredge a couple off the bottom, but no way will they come up for a dry. Besides, everybody’s hunting now, not fishing.”
“That’s why we’re here,” said Caveman. We picked up a license, thanked him for his time and headed for the door. A job at the local chamber of commerce did not seem to be in the cards.
We followed an access sign just outside town that led to the river. A concrete boat ramp ran down to the water’s edge. For half the distance to the far bank the river ran ankle-deep before darkening into a trench that curved upstream. Multiple boulders, some submerged, others breaking the surface, were scattered along the trench and formed the far bank. Tasty looking water, I thought, but how many anglers had already cast flies to what were surely by now fish as jaded as the guy in the shop?
A gentle rain began to fall, turning briefly to snow, then back to rain, before clouds lifted half-heartedly to reveal distant mountains covered in snow-dusted pine. We layered up beneath our waders and headed for the river.
“There has to be a big one down there somewhere,” remarked Caveman, rigging a couple of nymphs and some split shot onto his line. I followed suit, minus the split shot, deciding to fish the tail of the trench where the current broadened and shallowed toward the next riffle. A missed strike and a rig lost on a snag was all I had to show for a half hour of effort before a yell from upstream told me Caveman had located his big fish, a cuttbow that did its best to fill his net.
I battled on, crossing the river to work up the far bank among the boulders, losing two more rigs for the reward of a rainbow hooked down deep. My new fishing pack refused to sit comfortably, swinging off my hip as I moved from boulder to boulder, causing balance issues and almost sending me into the water.
It wasn’t until, on the verge of waving the white flag and admitting that perhaps Schleprock in the fly shop was correct, I’d seen the rising fish. A last shot at redemption, a last salvage of the day, at least from an angling point of view.
Whatever hatch the fish were rising to, the bugs were small, too small for me to see on the water. Same with the fly I had selected. Ordinarily I’d tie a larger one on first as a spotter, but given my clumsiness and sliced thumb, I kept it simple and settled for a single.
Playing zone defense, setting the hook anytime a fish rose in proximity to where I thought my fly floated, I shivered through the next 10 minutes until, finally, success.
I hooked and released a diminutive cuttbow, then immediately headed for shore, chilled but satisfied.
“What do you think about a motel for the night?” suggested Caveman. He brooked no argument from me. Only fools and bears would choose to fish, let alone sleep out in this weather.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.